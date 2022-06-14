Female entrepreneur leading the way inspiring misunderstood entrepreneurs to take the leap of faith and follow their dreams!

—

So many entrepreneurs fail to bring their dream business into reality because they feel so misunderstood by their family, friends, peers, and community.

Holding back on taking that giant leap of faith towards the one thing that lights them up for fear of judgment and failure yet living day after day with this burning desire within them to follow their purpose.

Serena Dodd helps hidden high achievers unlock their inner stellar success to they can stop playing small and boldly magnetise their dream life, and she is on a mission to inspire misunderstood entrepreneurs around the world.

She has created a collaborative book project ‘My Dad Thinks I’m A Fairy’ which features inspiration stories from misunderstood entrepreneurs who DID take the leap of faith towards their dream business.

‘My Dad Thinks I’m A Fairy’ is a tongue in cheek play on regardless of how you think people perceive you, your purpose and mission is way bigger than that.

Serena shared ‘For years I have felt compassionately compelled to share my story so that others who, maybe for years, have felt that there is MORE are inspired and nudged in the direction of their true purpose. It can be lonely inside the workings of your own mind, ‘My Dad Thinks I’m A Fairy’ showcases incredible stories of hope that are an example of what following that niggle inside you can achieve. You are not alone’

In Serenas chapter she shares her experience of transiting from a high-profile corporate events role to taking the leap into her dream career of becoming a life coach and living out her true soul’s purpose.

Each chapter brings a different inspirational story from feeling ‘too much’ to surrendering to the notion that you are made for more.

Readers of the book can also join Serena’s free masterclass ‘Taking the Leap’, which takes you through reclaiming your own dream life.

Joining Serena in sharing their own journey of taking the leap of faith towards their unique life purpose are coaches and mentors from around the world including Penny Thresher, Gwenne Wilcox, Sarah Naylor, Tonia Smith, Clare Deacon, Tanya Saunders, Katie Cooper, Adele Johnston, and Kerri Moncrieff.

“A wonderful and inspiring read, showing us all that no matter who we are, where we come from, what challenges we may face there is always hope and an alternative.’’ Iona Russell – Intuitive Breakthrough Coach

‘My Dad Thinks I’m A Fairy’ is available from the 20th of June via Amazon (paperback and Kindle)

