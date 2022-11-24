SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natalia Denisko who is also the founder of Denisko Arts organised an autumn fundraising art sale event of Singaporean and European Artists in support of Care Corner Singapore. It took place in the iconic Maison Ikkoku on November 19, 2022. Guests attending this event were presented with an opportunity to purchase amazing pieces of art that were not limited to only paintings. The hostess of the evening debuted a beautiful set of diamond jewelry valued at $500,000 that is still available for purchase for that discerning buyer with an eye for bespoke high-quality products. This was a great occasion for all the art lovers, collectors, and investors alike, to support a good cause by participating and contributing to the community.



Female expat entrepreneur fundraising for a local charity in support of victims of domestic violence, says: “Don’t be silent!”

Covid 19 exposed an issue with domestic violence so severe that you cannot shy away from it. It's no longer an unknown woman on the other side of the city crying for help – it can be your neighbour, colleague, close friend.

Not so long-ago Natalia Denisko discovered that a person close to her ended up in a similar situation and was in need of a helping hand.

When asked about what she could advise people in a similar position, she stated: "Don't be silent! It may seem like there is no exit from the situation that you are in, that everything is against you, and nobody cares. There is professional help available out there. If you are broken – you don't have to stay broken!"

The professional help Natalia is talking about comes from Care Corner Singapore. The organisation aims to build hope and promote well-being of individuals and families in the community through social and health care services. Their family violence protection team, Project StART, offers integrated services for individuals and families affected by the issues of family violence. The organisation also provides programmes and services for vulnerable children, youths, families, seniors, and individuals who need mental health and counselling support. Public members are also welcome to support those at risk by making a contribution to Care Corner Singapore through volunteering and donation.

This event was a fantastic opportunity to prove that together, we can make kindness go a long way for a brighter better world of those who are needlessly suffering in silence.

About Natalia Denisko

Natalia Denisko is an artist and an art dealer, exclusive representative of local and international artists in Singapore. She is known to the art enthusiasts for her sense in current and emerging trends in the world of art. She represents some of the top contemporary museum artists from Singapore and Europe, UOB Art Competition winners, whose work has doubled in price over the last 2 years. Mohamad Quthubdean, Sanjeev Verma, Nidhi S Mathur, Pooja Bhusari, Ellayya Art, and one of the top modern day artists Vasily Klyukin are amongst the names Natalia is working with.

Denisko's mission is to exhibit and promote established and emerging international artists from Europe and Asia, providing a context for dialogue between the various regions. She represents a strong collection of important works from Russia, Monaco, Singapore, and China. One of the main tasks for Natalia is to elevate the voices, visibility, and worth of artists in our society and make their work valuable for collectors and culture with an aim to build a global family of artists and collectors, one personal connection at a time.

Natalia's art. Vision and psychology.

Natalia Denisko's art practice centres around the psychology of colour. With reference to how Monet utilised implicit knowledge of the way our brain processes brightness and colour to imprint the illusion of the sun's motion, in Impression Sunrise (1872), Denisko is interested in the exploration of hue as a determinant of behaviour and emotions. This is highly informed by her interest in revealing her private life through painting to enable viewers to embrace her feelings while encouraging others to do the same as part of a performative interpretation. Utilising a myriad of acrylic paint and watercolour techniques, her abstractions aim to heal people by activating their unconscious selves through the engagement with the science behind expressive colours. This is in line with studies that prove that neural activities are stimulated when a viewer struggles to identify familiar forms in abstract art - rendering the work 'powerful'. Collage is also implemented to materialize meaning between layers in paint to prompt certain responses from audiences. The process of layering in collage also avails Denisko to metaphorically capture her own imprints into the work. In encouraging viewers to investigate their own emotions as part of their private and intimate life through her works, Denisko employs her own vulnerability through techniques of spontaneity (abstraction) and sensuality (painting by hands as part of her methodology). The Russian maestro of abstraction hopes to lower the social barriers towards honest conversations on emotions and privacy, encouraging us to understand and investigate ourselves through her art.

Written by Anna Watt for Natalia Denisko.