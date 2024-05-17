The Fertility & Gynaecology Academy Releases Comprehensive Guide on Navigating Fertility Challenges

Discover evidence-based strategies to boost fertility with expert insights from The Fertility & Gynaecology Academy.

—

The Fertility & Gynaecology Academy announces the release of a comprehensive guide designed to assist individuals and couples in navigating fertility challenges. The guide aims to dispel common myths and provide science-backed advice for improving fertility.

Fertility is often surrounded by numerous myths and well-intentioned but inaccurate advice. Common tips such as specific intercourse positions and post-intercourse behaviors are debunked, as these practices have no impact on a woman’s chances of conceiving. The guide emphasizes the importance of professional advice from an IVF clinic in London, particularly for individuals over 36 or those with a family history of conditions affecting fertility, such as endometriosis, thyroid conditions, STIs, and PCOS.

One key recommendation is the adoption of a diet rich in antioxidants to combat oxidative stress, which can damage cells and negatively impact fertility. Foods high in antioxidants include green tea, turmeric, ginger, blueberries, blackberries, leafy greens, oranges, strawberries, and broccoli. The Mediterranean diet is highlighted for its high content of antioxidants, omega-3, and fiber.

Understanding the menstrual cycle is another crucial aspect. Tracking the menstrual cycle can help predict the most fertile window, enhancing the chances of natural conception. Irregularities in the menstrual cycle may indicate underlying health conditions that require attention.

Reducing alcohol consumption is advised, as research indicates that even moderate drinking can delay conception and reduce fertility. Both men and women are encouraged to limit alcohol intake to improve their chances of conceiving.

The guide also addresses the impact of medication on fertility. Common medications, including antidepressants, steroids, antiepileptics, and antibiotics, can suppress fertility. Individuals are urged to consult with their GP or fertility consultant to review their medications and consider alternatives if necessary.

Professional help from a fertility clinic is recommended for those who have concerns about their fertility or have been trying to conceive for an extended period. The guide underscores that lifestyle changes are just one part of the overall approach to improving fertility and encourages seeking specialized advice from an IVF clinic in London.

The Fertility & Gynaecology Academy’s new guide serves as a valuable resource for those seeking to enhance their fertility through informed and practical steps.



Contact Info:

Name: Sam

Email: Send Email

Organization: Fertility & Gynaecology Academy

Website: https://www.fertility-academy.co.uk/



Release ID: 89130132

