Fertiprotect 2024: A Global Gathering in Hyderabad to Shape the Future of Fertility Preservation

—





The Fertility Preservation Society (India) is proud to present the 11th International Annual Conference—Fertiprotect 2024, a prestigious global event dedicated to addressing cutting-edge advancements in fertility preservation. Set to take place at Taj Vivanta, Hyderabad, on September 28-29, 2024, this conference brings together the world’s leading experts in reproductive medicine, oncology, embryology, and gynecology.



The theme of the event, "Navigating Fertility Preservation: Efficacy, Evidence, Experience, and Ethics," reflects the ongoing commitment to improving fertility outcomes for individuals facing medical, social, or age-related fertility challenges. Fertiprotect 2024 promises to provide an exceptional platform for knowledge-sharing, networking, and collaboration in the evolving field of fertility preservation.



Dr. S. Vyjayanthi, Organizing Chairperson of Fertiprotect 2024, Director - Mothertobe Fertility Centre, Hyderabad also emphasized the importance of collaboration at this event: “This conference brings together a diverse group of experts to share their knowledge and research. We encourage professionals in gynecology, embryology, oncology, and reproductive medicine to join us for this informative and collaborative event. It is an excellent opportunity to network, explore innovative solutions, and advance patient care in our country.”



Event Highlights:



- Global Expertise & Insights from Leading Experts : Fertiprotect 2024 will host an impressive lineup of international and national speakers, including renowned gynecologists, embryologists, oncologists, and reproductive medicine specialists. These professionals will share the latest research and clinical findings, offering a deep dive into fertility preservation techniques and their diverse applications, especially for patients undergoing cancer treatments and other health challenges. Attending Fertiprotect 2024 offers a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights from leading international experts in the field of fertility preservation and oncofertility. Featuring renowned speakers such as Claus Andersen from Denmark, Sule Yidiz from Turkey, and von Wolff Michael from Switzerland, the conference brings together global perspectives on cutting-edge techniques like ovarian tissue cryopreservation, egg freezing, and fertility preservation in cancer patients. With a diverse program covering topics from breast cancer and fertility to male fertility restoration, the conference is a must-attend for healthcare professionals looking to stay updated on the latest advancements and best practices in fertility preservation





- Comprehensive Sessions: The conference will feature sessions addressing the most pressing issues in fertility preservation, including the impact of cancer treatments on fertility, strategies for fertility preservation in low- and medium-risk patients, and the development of pediatric oncofertility programs. Special focus will be given to integrating fertility preservation within oncological services and establishing a national oncofertility registry, a crucial step for patient care.



- Interactive Debates and Workshops: Fertiprotect 2024 offers engaging debates on important issues like the pros and cons of ovarian tissue cryopreservation versus oocyte cryopreservation and the role of GnRH agonists in protecting ovarian function during cancer treatment. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on workshops on clinical aspects of fertility preservation and ovarian tissue cryopreservation techniques.



- Keynote Speeches and Orations: Esteemed professionals will deliver inspiring keynote speeches and orations, including the Dr. Nalini Kaul Mahajan Oration and the Presidential Oration. These distinguished talks will highlight pivotal topics in fertility preservation, offering invaluable insights into the future of this growing field.



Expanding Horizons in Fertility Preservation



Dr. Madhuri Patil, President of the Fertility Preservation Society of India (FPSI), remarked, “We are delighted to welcome you to Fertiprotect 2024, a global event that highlights the critical role of fertility preservation in the lives of young individuals facing reproductive challenges. The theme, 'Navigating Fertility Preservation: Efficacy, Evidence, Experience, and Ethics,' reflects the expanding scope of this field, encompassing conditions beyond cancer.”







Fertility Preservation: A Growing Need



Fertility preservation has become an increasingly critical aspect of reproductive healthcare, especially for young patients diagnosed with cancer or other medical conditions that could potentially impair their future fertility. With advancements in egg freezing, ovarian tissue cryopreservation, and sperm preservation, more individuals have the option to secure their fertility before undergoing treatments like chemotherapy or radiation, which could otherwise damage their reproductive potential.



Through comprehensive consultations, state-of-the-art procedures, and tailored treatment plans, MotherToBe Fertility is at the forefront of helping individuals make informed decisions about their reproductive health.



Workshops and Hands-On Learning



Fertiprotect 2024’s interactive workshops on fertility preservation techniques, including ovarian tissue cryopreservation, will provide hands-on experience for attendees. These workshops are designed to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and clinical practice, ensuring that professionals leave the conference with practical skills they can apply in their respective fields.



Additionally, the debates on key topics like GnRH agonists for ovarian protection and cryopreservation techniques will encourage a multidisciplinary exchange of ideas, helping attendees adopt new approaches and strategies for fertility preservation.



Why Hyderabad?



As the host city, Hyderabad has gained a reputation as a leading destination for fertility treatments and cutting-edge fertility preservation services. Home to some of the most advanced medical centers in India, Hyderabad offers world-class expertise in IVF (in vitro fertilization), egg freezing, and fertility preservation techniques.





How to Register?



To attend Fertiprotect 2024, register via www.fpsind.org. A range of registration packages is available, including options for conference attendance, workshops, and accommodations. Early bird rates are available until September 15, 2024.



MotherToBe Fertility is honored to be part of this global gathering and looks forward to contributing to the future of fertility preservation through innovative treatments, patient care, and medical research. Whether you are a healthcare professional or a patient looking for solutions to fertility challenges, Fertiprotect 2024 will offer invaluable insights, learning opportunities, and networking to shape the future of reproductive healthcare.



As a leading IVF center in Hyderabad, MotherToBe Fertility is committed to providing the best fertility care and offering advanced solutions such as egg freezing and fertility preservation. Join us at Fertiprotect 2024 as we continue to make strides in helping families grow through the power of modern reproductive medicine. MotherToBe Fertility, under the expert leadership of Dr. Vyjayanthi S., stands as one of Hyderabad's leading IVF centers, celebrated for its cutting-edge fertility treatments and compassionate patient care. Specializing in egg freezing and fertility preservation, the clinic empowers individuals facing diverse challenges, such as cancer, premature ovarian insufficiency (POI), or those seeking to postpone parenthood for personal or professional reasons. MotherToBe is not only dedicated to helping patients achieve pregnancy but is deeply committed to ensuring the long-term health and well-being of both mother and child, making it a trusted name in fertility care.





Contact Info:

Name: Dr.S.Vyjayanthi

Email: Send Email

Organization: Mothertobe Fertility Centre, Madhapur

Website: https://mothertobe.in/



Release ID: 89087131

If you come across any problems, discrepancies, or concerns related to the content contained within this press release that necessitate action or if a press release requires takedown, we strongly encourage you to reach out without delay by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our committed team will be readily accessible round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take appropriate actions to rectify identified issues or support with press release removals. Ensuring accurate and reliable information remains our unwavering commitment.