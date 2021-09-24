SEMARANG, Indonesia, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the tenth time, The Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, in collaboration with Oen Semarang Foundation (OSF) is holding Festival Kota Lama (FKL) Semarang from 16 to 26 September 2021 at the Marabunta building, Semarang Old Town. Conducted virtually, the program has attracted hundreds of viewers from 34 provinces across Indonesia.



Festival Kota Lama (FKL) 2021 to Unlock Semarang's Potential for Heritage and Cultural Tourism

"FKL 2021 is here as a passage of time that encourages us to look beyond the city's acculturation history and cultural diversity. Through this event, we invite all experts, art enthusiasts, and wider communities to preserve cultural heritage of Semarang Old Town," said Sandiaga Uno, Indonesia's Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy.

During the festival, all participants are invited to gather virtually and enjoy the heritage of Semarang Old Town, which becomes the main venue of the program. The events include opening ceremony at the Marabunta building, MSMEs expo and conference at the Soesman Kantoor's historical building, as well as virtual tour around the Semarang Old Town's historical streets.

"With the new normal implementation, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy strongly supports the FKL 2021, especially in promoting the Indonesia's tourism and heritage to wider international stage and audiences," added Uno.

Semarang Old Town's revitalization becomes the highlight of FKL 2021

This year's FKL event is highlighting on Semarang Old Town's historical buildings such as Marabunta and Soesman Kantoor. Established during the colonial period of the 19th century, Marabunta building first functioned as a theatre and show venue. In 1900s, a private equity took over the building, transformed it into a classic Art-Deco style building, and now it operates as a restaurant and bar.

Another Semarang Old Town's historical site is Kepodang street, the city's cultural heritage which now transformed into a meeting hub for local communities and business. Residing in this area are the colonial-era buildings, Monodhuis and Soesman Kantoor.

"FKL 2021 is a continuation of our consistent effort to preserve the historic heritage of Semarang Old Town, while unlocking new potentials of local communities and MSMEs across the city. Despite the COVID-19 challenges, the overall experience is very positive. We are glad to see the enthusiasm of all participants to explore and take part in this virtual event," said Rizki Handayani Mustafa, Deputy for Tourism Products and Events.

In addition to Semarang Old Town's revitalization, FKL 2021 is also highlighting on:

Sarasehan Semarang Old City on 17 September 2021. In collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, the Ministry of Education and Culture, universities, media, and local communities, the event addressed impact of technology towards the city's sustainable revitalization.

The MSMEs Innovation Exhibition and workshops on 18-19 September 2021. The event showcased numerous local MSMEs including handicrafts with natural materials, silver accessories, batik textile and crafts, as well as clay products.

FKL 2021 will conclude on September 26, 2021 with a virtual tour around Semarang Old Town's historical sites.

About the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy

Driven by a vision to make Indonesia a world-class tourism destination, Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy innovates various breakthroughs to continually grow the creative industry in Indonesia.

'Kharisma Event Nusantara 2021' is one of the government's efforts to encourage the rise of the creative economy in Indonesia. This program is expected to help positively move the national economy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and provide direction for event participants on the implementation of the CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety, and Environmental Sustainability) protocol.