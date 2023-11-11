Festive Season 2023 at Club Med: Unlock the Ultimate Holiday Thrills

With the Festive Season 2023 at Club Med fast approaching, book now for a holiday season you won’t forget!

—

Club Med is finishing off the year with a bang with countless activities and festivities just for you! If you’re still unsure of your winter plans but are ready to explore and have fun – our Last Minute Festive Season 2023 is just what you’re looking for.



A Club Med Christmas & New Year Holiday is an experience like no other! We’ll pull out all the stops for you, your family, and your friends to ensure you have an unforgettable time.

Ski Resorts During Festive Week

As part of the Club Med Festive Season 2023, guests can choose between one of 17 incredible ski resorts. Sprawled across Japan, France, Italy, and Switzerland, the Club Med ski resorts offer incredible views, gourmet food, and many fun activities inside.



The Club Med all-inclusive ski resorts provide an amazing program and surprise for your festive weeks. With incredible snowboarding and skiing opportunities, spending your holiday on the slopes is sure to be an experience like no other.



Even if you’re not a pro on the slopes, you can take part in the wonderful lessons run by professional ESF instructors. Not only that but both your ski passes and private lessons are all included in the price.



If you’re spending your holidays with your kids, you can watch as they delight in the snow-capped wonderland. What’s more, we’ve also arranged for a special visit from Santa Claus and many other surprises!

Beach Resorts During Festive Week

If you’re looking for some all-inclusive fun under the sun, the Club Med beach holiday resorts are the right fit!



Spending your Christmas & New Year sprawled across white sandy beaches, nestled among stunning crystal waters, and with countless activities will prove to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.



All of our beach resorts are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities, perfect for any holiday. Whether you like to lounge around soaking up the sun or prefer a thrill-packed holiday – Club Med has you covered.



Our all-inclusive resorts part of the Festive Week are located in:

Indonesia

Maldives

Thailand

Mauritius

Malaysia

Seychelles

Mexico

Dominican Republic

Morocco

Spain

Guadeloupe – French West Indies





Club Med Christmas Program

Whether you choose a snowy, magical holiday or a sun-soaked holiday – celebrate Christmas with Club Med!



On Christmas Eve, the festivities begin at 4:30 PM with Santa Claus making an entrance to remember. Then, at 7 PM, our incredible G.O.s and staff will bring out the appetizers and cocktails, while the entertainment begins with live music.



At 8:30 PM, all of our guests take part in a festive and delicious Christmas Eve dinner prepared with the freshest and most delicious gourmet food. Finally, the night entertainment for all ages begins at 10:30 PM.



But that’s not all.



The Christmas Day activities begin at 9:30 PM with guests enjoying their mornings on the calm beaches or slopes. By 12:30 PM, we’ll have a festive Christmas day lunch topped off by opening presents at 5:00 PM.

New Year’s Eve Program

If you’re spending the entire holiday season with us, there’s more to look forward to as we continue celebrations til New Year.



At 7:00 PM, we’re kicking off the evening with delectable appetizers and cocktails before moving on to the New Year’s Eve dinner at 8:30 PM. At 10:00 PM, the evening entertainment for all ages begins and the party officially starts.



Countdown begins at 23:59 PM and at 00:15 PM, guests can look up to the sky to watch an incredible fireworks display while being served champagne.

Choose Club Med for Festive Week

If you’re ready to be spontaneous and spend the holidays being pampered and surrounded by partners, family, and friends – choose Club Med for Festive Season 2023.



Spend your Christmas and New Year with us and enjoy a truly unforgettable experience. Book now to get the absolute best price for your next holiday!

About Club Med

Founded in 1950, Club Med is a pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, offering nearly 80 premium resorts in incredible locations around the world. The operator has resorts in North and South America, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Caribbean, and the Mediterranean. Each Club Med resort features authentic local style, comfortably upscale accommodations, sports programming and activities, children’s programs, gourmet dining, and high-end service.

