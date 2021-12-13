The Festive Season Launches at Mall of the Emirates with a Powerful Message for the Future

- Visitors can pledge to live a more sustainable life with a unique and immersive carbon neutral festive tree installation

- Supporting the UAE as it rides the crest of a global sustainability wave

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The most wonderful time of the year is fast approaching, and Mall of the Emirates has launched a unique festive installation that looks firmly to the future. Running from now until 25 December, Mall of the Emirates will curate a world of joy and adventure for families, shoppers, and mall visitors to immerse themselves in.



Mall of the Emirates in Dubai has launched a captivating eight metre tall festive tree installation that sends a powerful message to the world

The centrepiece of the mall's festive spectacle this year is a captivating eight metre tall festive tree installation that sends a powerful message to Mall of the Emirates visitors and the world. Every hour from 12pm until midnight, the carbon neutral LED tree will showcase an impactful display centred around climate change and sustainability, with the incredible experience highlighting how the community can work together to reduce its impact on the environment.

Visitors will be encouraged to make a commitment to a more sustainable life through a unique festive pledge, which will see Majid Al Futtaim plant a tree for every pledge made.

Mall of the Emirate's festive season will also include a Festive Market, made up of unique vendors serving up a rich range of indulgent festive food favourites and delicious beverages. Customers will also be able to purchase holiday-themed trinkets, gifts, and items to treat loves ones.

Michelle Walsh, Senior Director, Marketing and Communication, Shopping Malls, Majid Al Futtaim, comments: "The holiday season is a time of giving, marked by cheer, generosity, the festive spirit and togetherness. The festive season really is a joyful celebration of belonging; one in which friends, families and communities are drawn even closer. As a community we all have a role to play in supporting and protecting the environment and this year Mall of the Emirates' programme of holiday events is firmly rooted in the future. We want to spread seasonal cheer and create even more great moments for everyone, every day."

Ibrahim Al-Zu'bi, Chief Sustainability Officer at Majid Al Futtaim – Holding, comments: "The UAE is ready to ride the crest of a wave of global progress in sustainability, which mirrors our objectives at Majid Al Futtaim. As a leader in sustainability, we are continuously looking for ways to reduce its impact on the environment and help the world in its sustainability mission. Our sustainability journey at Majid Al Futtaim started almost fifteen years ago and, in that time, we have made incredible progress. Mall of the Emirates has seen a 7% reduction in water usage, 4% reduction in carbon emissions, 32% increase in recycling rate and we generate 3M kWh renewable energy. By incorporating sustainability into the heart of our festive celebrations this year, we are raising awareness of this important issue as we head towards becoming Net Positive by 2040."