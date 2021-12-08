FETC helps Thailand build smart highways

The company plans to expand Taiwan's successful ETC solution across Southeast Asia

TAIPEI, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan-based Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system provider Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection (FETC) recently collaborated with BGSR Joint Venture formed by a group of Thailand's leading companies BTS, Gulf, STEC and Ratch, in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with the Department of Highways (DOH) to transform Thailand's M6 and M81 highways by way of its ETC solutions in anticipation of promoting the construction of intelligent contactless highways in the post-epidemic era. BGSR Joint Venture will invest 11 billion baht in these 2 projects in a move to apply FETC's effective ETC system in Thailand.



FETC Collaborated with BGSR Joint Venture to transform M6 and M81 into smart highways.

Taiwan's ETC system archived a transaction accuracy of 99.9% and a toll collection success rate up to 99.97% where 94% of the vehicles on Taiwan's roads are connected to the RFID Tag system, allowing local drivers to seamlessly enter a new era of smart transportation. Under the contract with BGSR Joint Venture, FETC plans to duplicate Taiwan's success in Thailand by assisting DOH of Thailand in promoting the adoption of Free-Flow ETC solution. FETC is in charge to complete implementing the intelligent Free-Flow system in 3 years, where traffic management and control system will be also integrated with a tolling system that enables traffic to flow smoothly. Artificial intelligent (AI) vehicle recognition solution will be applied to increase accuracy and reduce manpower at the same time. The system is expected to begin on-site construction by end of this year and commence its commercial operation in 2024.

"The COVID-19 pandemic had impacts on every corner of the world, making free-flow tolling an inevitable measure to limit the spread of the virus. In the M6 and M81 motorway toll collection design and construction project, FETC will support BGSR Joint Venture by contributing its over 20 years of Dev-Ops experiences and bring in the cashless and zero-touch tolling technology that make the toll collection system safe, sustainable, and smart," said the Managing Director of FETC, YC Chang.

Starting third quarter of this year, the subsidiary of FETC, FETC International (FETCi), have provided Multi-Lane Free-Flow solution (M-Flow) on Thailand's M9 highway. By the end of 2021, FETCi will move on to Malaysia where it will build its first Multi-Lane Free-Flow system including integration with e-wallet apps, while continuing to expand the solution across Southeast Asia.