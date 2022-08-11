BANGKOK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "F.HERO", a seasoned rapper with more than 20 years of experience in Thai music, unveils White Gold Diamond Ring, a full-fledged romantic single featuring distinctive voice of R&B singer "Patrickananda" that adds beauty to the verse; sweet & catchy chorus from two Thai rappers "YOUNGOHM" and "FIIXD". This extra ordinary single lyrics also create by "PENOMECO", leading hip-hop artist and producer in K-Hip-Hop scene from "P-NATION" record agency who's worked behind several K-Pop hits.

F.HERO’, legendary Thai rapper Releases ‘White Gold Diamond Ring’ a new romantic love song along with MV VISUALIZER

In this song "PENOMECO" demonstrated his true skills by combining rapping and melody to create amazing verse that would thrill everyone, as if they are seeing the sparkling diamond in the ring. This song tells a story of a man who's crazy in love and willing to give his body, his heart, and his possessions so that he could propose his girl with White Gold Diamond Ring and asking her to spend the rest of her life with him.

Another thing that makes this song special is that it is the ultimate collaboration of top-tier producers and songwriters, from the lyrics of " Achariya Dulyapaiboon ", talented songwriter behind the success of songs such as " Phing ", "UNDO", " Songjai ", and this year hit like "Hermionong"; the beautiful and sophisticated rapping from award-winning rapper "AUTTA"; to the flawless production from "NINO". One could say this song is a masterpiece crafted by the team of talented individuals, much like the creation of a perfect White Gold Diamond Ring.

White Gold Diamond Ring is another special song from the collaboration of T-POP and K-POP that anyone would easily fall in love with. A masterpiece created by skilled and experienced team. And it might soon be the song audience'll hear in the wedding, representing the heart of the man who's so crazy in love.

Watch MV VISUALIZER : White Gold Diamond Ring - F.HERO x Patrickananda x YOUNGOHM x FIIXD x PENOMECO on YouTube : FHERO Official or click https://youtu.be/mpo1bB4okXg

#WhiteGoldDiamondRing

#FHERO #Patrickananda #Youngohm #FIIXD

#PENOMECO