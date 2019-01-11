Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot unveil merger of equals

Peugeot-maker PSA and Fiat Chrysler unveiled Thursday a plan for a 50-50 merger that aims to create the world's fourth-largest car manufacturer, but quickly came under pressure to preserve jobs.

With automakers needing to cut costs as the global car market slows and at the same time invest heavily in developing cleaner vehicles, the French and US-Italian firms said their tie-up would generate 3.7 billion euros (S$5.6 billion) in annual savings.

The boards of PSA and Fiat Chrysler (FCA) backed the plan on Wednesday to create a company with combined annual sales of some 170 billion euros per year and 11 billion euros of operating profits, with negotiations continuing to resolve all the details.

The tie-up would leapfrog the carmakers into fourth largest in terms of sales behind Volkswagen, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi and Toyota, and would combine a host of well-known brands from Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Dodge to Citroen, Opel and Vauxhall.

'COMPELLING LOGIC'

The boards of both carmakers "share the conviction that there is compelling logic for a bold and decisive move that would create an industry leader," the companies said in a joint statement.