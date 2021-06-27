FIBA Global Partner TCL embraces girl's basketball program 'Her World Her Rules'

SHENZHEN, China, June 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leading intelligent technology company, officially announces that it has become the Global Promotional Partner of FIBA's 'Her World, Her Rules' program ("HWHR"), showcasing its commitment to empowering women and girls worldwide. This cooperation opens a new chapter for the long-term global partnership between TCL and the International Basketball Federation ("FIBA").

In September 2020, TCL announced that it would extend its global partnership with FIBA to cover worldwide FIBA competitions from 2020 to 2023. The FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2021 tournament from June 17-27 has fueled excitement about the return of FIBA competitions.

Women's basketball has enjoyed significant growth in popularity in recent years but it still does not attract the same amount of attention as the men's game. TCL strives to support the development of the women's sport by bringing together basketball fans from around the world as part of the company's growing global sports community. "TCL is honored to contribute to the promotion of women's basketball," Yuki Wei, Vice President of TCL said.

As part of its wider efforts to empower women, TCL has rolled out a global campaign called "Inspire Greatness" to showcase the greatness of women and to help women and girls to achieve more with their potential. The global promotional partnership with FIBA marks the start of this campaign, whose main aim is to increase the number of female players in the sport. TCL will continue to support the HWHR campaign to bring more talent and training resources that unleash the potential of the girls who take part.

FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis said: "One of FIBA's strategic objectives and key focus areas for the current cycle, 2019-2023, is Women in Basketball, with one of the goals of this priority to increase female players' participation. This collaboration with TCL will further enhance the primary purpose of the Her World, Her Rules program and help raise the profile of the game and deliver women's basketball to new audiences."

The Her World, Her Rules program is FIBA's most recognized initiative in women's basketball and is designed to unite women and girls across the globe. This program aims to promote women's and girls' basketball through various activities delivered in partnership with National Federations and increase the number of female players. Her World, Her Rules was initially launched in Europe during the FIBA EuroLeague Women SuperCup in 2018 and is supported by leading international players.

As one of the leading global intelligent technology companies, TCL also offers sports fans the chance to cheer on their favorite teams at the FIBA tournament through ground-breaking products. The TCL C825 Mini LED TV , the company's second-generation mini-LED TV with Quantum Dot Technology, provides enhanced colors and a superior picture quality that improve the way audiences can enjoy live sports. TCL's full smart home lineup help the sports fans to experience the immersive entertainment at home.

In addition to its cooperation with FIBA, as a world-leading brand in sports marketing, TCL sponsors other global sports events in basketball, soccer, cricket and horse racing, among others. TCL also partners with top sports stars to drive the globalization of the brand.

About TCL:

TCL empowers customers to enjoy more. With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and the latest technology. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory helps TCL deliver innovation for all. For further information about TCL, visit www.tcl.com .

About FIBA:

FIBA ( fiba.basketball ) - the world governing body for basketball - is an independent association formed by 213 National Basketball Federations throughout the world. It is recognized as the sole competent authority in basketball by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).



For further information about FIBA, visit fiba.basketball or follow FIBA on facebook.com/fiba , twitter.com/fiba , instagram.com/fiba and youtube.com/fiba .

Related Links :

http://www.tcl.com