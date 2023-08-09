Fiberroad Showcases Next-Generation Industrial Connectivity Solutions at SMART NATION EXPO 2023

—

Fiberroad, the leading provider of Industrial Ethernet and Optical Transport products, today announced it will exhibit at SMART NATION EXPO 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 19-21 September. Visit Fiberroad at booths 6191 and 6192 to experience its latest Industrial Ethernet Switches and Optical Transport Technologies powering smart city, industrial automation and smart mining solutions.

As industries adopt digital transformation, Fiberroad is at the forefront of providing next-generation industrial connectivity solutions that enable companies to optimize operations, reduce costs and gain a competitive advantage. Fiberroad’s ruggedized, high-performance Ethernet switches and media converters are designed to operate in harsh, demanding environments while providing secure, reliable connectivity.

At SMART NATION EXPO 2023, Fiberroad will demonstrate how its industrial Ethernet and fiber optic solutions enable smart city and industrial automation applications like intelligent transportation, smart grid, oil and gas, and factory automation. Fiberroad will also showcase its latest solutions for smart mining, an industry that is rapidly modernizing to improve safety, productivity and sustainability.

“We are excited to exhibit at SMART NATION EXPO 2023 and showcase how our industrial-grade connectivity products are empowering smart cities and industries in Malaysia and around the world,” said Peter, CEO of Fiberroad. “Our Ethernet switches and optical fiber solutions provide the secure, ultra-reliable connectivity that is essential for organizations to unlock the full potential of digital transformation and Industry 4.0.”

To experience Fiberroad’s industrial connectivity solutions for smart cities and Industry 4. 0 visit booths 6191 and 6192 at SMART NATION EXPO 2023 in Kuala Lumpur. For more information, please visit www.fiberroad.com.

About Fiberroad

Fiberroad is a global leader in Industrial Ethernet and Optical Transport solutions. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Fiberroad provides advanced networking products and solutions to enable smart city, utility, mining, intelligent transportation and industrial automation applications around the world. Fiberroad is committed to empowering customers through secure, ultra-reliable connectivity that accelerates digital transformation and industry progress.

Contact Info:

Name: Fiberroad

Email: Send Email

Organization: Fiberroad

Website: https://www.fiberroad.com



Release ID: 89104436

Should there be any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arising from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is central to our commitment.