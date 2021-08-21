FIBERSTAMP Launches 100G Ultra-long Distance Dual-rate QSFP28 ER4/ZR4 Optical Transceiver

TAIPEI, Aug. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBERSTAMP today launches two models of 100G long distance optical transceivers — 100G QSFP28 ER4 & ZR4, supporting up to 90km ultra-long distance dual-rate high-speed transmission, and showing up outstanding performance superiority of high stability and compatibility, are well adapted to 5G Backhaul and Metro DCI Networks.



FIBERSTAMP 100G QSFP28 ER4/ZR4 Performance Test Results

The newly rolled-out product portfolio features several cutting-edge performance advantages of higher flexibility, stronger performance and better stability:

The 100G QSFP28 ER4/ZR4 support both 100G Ethernet and OTU4, can be well adapt ed to both Ethernet and OTN applications.

to both Ethernet and OTN applications. The 100G QSFP28 ZR4 can realize 60km transmission without forward error correction (FEC) and a maximum transmission distance of 90km with host FEC, showing superior performance potential in the market. Besides, the 100G QSFP28 ER4 can realize up to 40km ultra-long distance transmission without FEC, through which the latency and power consumption are all significantly improved.

According to practically measured results, the power consumption of the two transceivers is lower than 6W at the testing temperature of 70℃, and is as low as 4.4W at 25℃, which are of top level of the kind.

Undoubtedly, the 100G new products' coming provides many network equipment vendors, network operators and data centers with more economical and flexible options, and shows again FIBERSTAMP's of deep digging of traditional optical theory and profound comprehension of the practical applications.

It is worth mentioning that FIBERSTAMP has developed complete, reliable and economical 100G optics portfolio including optical transceivers, AOCs, DACs and coherent optical transceivers that reach a maximum transmission distance of 2000km, and cover multiple application scenarios such as data centers, 5G and metro network.

About FIBERSTAMP

As an Open Optical Network Interconnection Expert, FIBERSTAMP is committed to provide global users with Economic, Professional and Efficient Optical Interconnection Solutions. The current main products cover 25G/50G/100G/200G/400G optical transceiver transceivers, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and Direct Attached Cables (DACs), 100G/200G/400G coherent optical transceivers and UHD video transmission optics. Meanwhile, through long-term deep digging in new technology, FIBERSTAMP is rapidly evolving to the promising era of 800G and CPO based on Silicon Photonics.

Check https://www.fiberstamp.com/ to learn more professional open optical network interconnection solutions.

