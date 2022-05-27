Fibocom 5G Module FG360-JP Completed NTT DOCOMO Interoperability Testing, Accelerating 5G Expansion in Japan

Fibocom FG360-JP successfully completed NTT DOCOMO interoperability testing, and received JATE and TELEC certifications. The module can commercially be used on NTT DOCOMO's 5G network, offering incredible and robust 5G connectivity for customers in Japan.

SHENZHEN, China, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock Code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, announces that the FG360-JP module has completed interoperability testing (IOT) with NTT DOCOMO and received certifications of JATE and TELEC. Customers in Japan are now able to leverage FG360-JP on NTT DOCOMO's 5G networks, experiencing high-speed, secure and reliable 5G connectivity.

Japan is one of the fastest growing 5G markets in the world, and NTT DOCOMO is one of Japanese largest operators. By completing the interoperability testing, Fibocom FG360-JP can offer incredible 5G connectivity for customers in Japan. In addition, FG360-JP has received JATE and TELEC certifications, which are mandatory for wireless products to be operated in Japan. The module is able to empower a wide range of IoT applications on NTT DOCOMO's 5G network, including FWA (CPE, ODU, gateway, router), MIFI, industrial monitoring, telemedicine, etc.

Jin Pak, VP of APAC Sales Dept., Fibocom, commented: "We are proud to see that the Fibocom FG360 series has reached another milestone. Fibocom look forward to expanding our footprint in the Japanese 5G market with our FG360-JP module. Having completed this interoperability testing ahead helps customers reducing time to market, ensuring that they can take full advantage of NTT DOCOMO's network."

Coming with a Quad-core & 2 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 CPU, Fibocom's FG360-JP module supports 2CC CA (Carrier Aggregation) on 200MHz frequency to improve the utilization of spectrum resources and ensure an extended 5G coverage. Supporting Wi-Fi 6 AX1800/ AX3600 (Main stream)/ AX4200/ AX6000 configuration, the module allows end devices to enjoy the full benefits of high-speed 5G + Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It is designed to bring incredible 5G experiences to FWA terminals such as enterprise routers and gateways, CPE, Mi-Fi, etc.

Supporting 5G standalone network (SA[1]) and non-standalone (NSA) network architectures, FG360-JP is backward compatible with LTE/WCDMA network standards. It also has high integration and excellent performance that cover global main frequency bands & ENDC (with NA and EAU SKUs). Based on the MediaTek T750 chipset platform, the module delivers maximum downlink rates of 4.67Gbps and uplink rates of 1.25Gbps, enabling exciting high-speed 5G experience.

[1] NTT DOCOMO interoperability testing for SA not performed

Fibocom FG360-JP adopts LGA form factor and has a rich extension of interfaces such as USB3.1, PCIe3.0, UART, SPI, GPIO, etc., allowing much flexibility and ease of integration for customer's deployment. The module also supports multi-constellation GNSS receiver, including GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS and Galileo, which provides high-precision positioning and navigation.

