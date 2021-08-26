FibSwap Prices Surge as Company Announces Adding Extra Tokens Daily and New Blockchains Monthly

Extra Tokens Daily and New Blockchains Monthly

– Following the August 20 launch of FibSwap’s decentralized exchange (DEX), the world's first cross change swap system using an interoperable multi-chain bridge system (IMBS), the company has experienced a 150-time surge in prices and announces plans to start providing extra tokens daily and new blockchains monthly. Operating on the Binance smart chain (BSC) platform, FibSwap DEX provides a safe place to trade valuable cryptocurrency.

One-Click Swapping

FibSwap is unique because of its simplistic, one-click solution for users to save time and effort moving and swapping tokens from the Ethereum (ETH) network to the BSC network, specifically ERC20 tokens with any BEP20 tokens. The company aims to make it as easy to swap tokens from different chains as it is to swap on single-chain DEXs, like Uniswap and PancakeSwap2. According to FibSwap Founder, Fibonacci, “As two of the hottest DEXs in cryptocurrency, we all know and love them due to their ease of use and simplicity, but what has become apparent due to the rise of blockchain networks, is their inability to trade across different platforms, such as Polygon Network, Cosmos, and a host of others.”

Queue FibSwap – taking token swapping from a daunting task to a quick10 second swap, and even someone new to the crypto world can complete it with ease. Currently, something like this would take experienced and knowledgeable crypto experts at least 15 minutes of their time.

How to Get Started

To get started all you have to do is purchase FibSwap tokens called $FIBO to cover the fees, and then choose which tokens you want to trade. $FIBO, is the governance token of FibSwap DEX. All fees and internal accounting will be in $FIBO tokens.

Imagine being able to trade ETH for BSC with one click of a button. FibSwap makes it that easy and doesn’t plan to stop there. Initially, users will be able to trade across the ETH network and BSC, but other chains will be added in the future, such as the Polygon Network, Cardano, Polkadot, Solana, Cosmos, and others.

Keeping Fees Low

Trading cross-chain can be costly, which is what can discourage many users from trading the cryptocurrency or from expanding past the decentralized finance (defi) chain that they started on. The FIBO token will generate the lowest fees on the market with its unique lowest fee swap aggregator making transactions as cheap as possible. By holding FIBO tokens users will know exactly how much each transaction will cost.

Secure Investing for the Future

Digital currencies have finally become an important part of finance and FinTech. Cryptocurrency gives consumers the freedom and independence to choose where their money goes. With cryptocurrency’s decentralized, open-source nature, it brings access directly to users, as it helps eliminate the vulnerabilities of current banking systems. All of this is done to make it easier to buy, sell, store, and trade the strongest assets.

Most people don't like to keep their digital assets on exchanges due to the risk of cyberattacks and theft. As FibSwap owner, Fibonacci has said, “As opposed to a centralized exchange, the user remains in control of their private keys when transacting on a DEX platform. We solve a problem the whole crypto community has faced for some time. The crypto world will be able to swap any token to any blockchain.”

For users of the platform, all purchases, sales, and transfers of the FIBO token will have an 8% tax which is allotted to the following:

• 4% to holders of FIBO token, called reflections, which is automatically done so there is no need to stake or unstake, users will just see the extra FIBO tokens in their wallet every day.

• 1% will automatically go towards liquidity, which makes it even easier to buy and sell FIBO.

• 2% will go to developers and marketing, so FibSwap can constantly update and market FibSwap effectively.

• 1% to a children’s charity, which is FibSwap’s way of giving back to the world through a cause dear to the company’s heart.

On the Horizon for FibSwap

FibSwap is excited to share its plans to develop a smartphone app available on IOS and Android, bringing users trading at their fingertips.

For those looking for more on the value front, FibSwap shared their plans to begin burning tokens in the future, creating a token shortage, to make the FIBO token even more valuable for holders and investors.

Imagine investing in UniSwap or Pancake Swap at the very beginning of their journey. That is the type of investment opportunity FibSwap is making available to users right now.

About FibSwap

FibSwap DEX (FIBO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021, operating on the Binance smart chain platform. The FibSwap DEX is an Interoperable multi-chain bridge system (IMBS) that utilizes the FibSwap Smart Algorithm. This creates a bridge to swap tokens from one chain to another in one seamless, instant transaction.

