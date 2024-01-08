Fieldvest Unveils a New Platform for Direct Oil and Gas Investments with Enhanced Tax Benefits

The New Energy Field Invest platform connects accredited investors with direct investment opportunities in the oil and gas sector, focusing on maximizing returns and leveraging tax advantages.

Sharif Matar, a fintech industry veteran with experience at Chase and Google, is revolutionizing energy investments with the launch of Fieldvest. This innovative platform connects accredited investors to lucrative opportunities in the oil and gas sector, emphasizing maximized returns and significant tax benefits.

Revitalizing Energy Investments for the Modern Era

In an era of financial market volatility, Fieldvest offers stability through tangible assets in the oil and gas sector. It aims to democratize access to this traditionally exclusive market, making it accessible to a broader range of investors, including those outside the circle of the ultra-wealthy and institutional players.

Maximizing Tax Benefits for Investors

Fieldvest's standout feature is its curated selection of direct investment opportunities in oil and gas projects across the U.S., from Texas's shale fields to New Mexico's untapped reserves. These projects come with notable federal tax advantages, such as:

- 100% deductibility of intangible drilling costs (IDCs) in the first year, significantly reducing taxable income.

- A 15% tax-free allowance on production revenue, enhancing overall investment returns.

These tax benefits effectively lower the investors' tax bill, adding more appeal to the investment opportunities.

Commitment to Transparency and Education

Breaking from the sector's traditionally opaque nature, Fieldvest prioritizes transparency and education. It ensures investors are well-informed about each project, balancing financial returns with strict safety and ethical standards. Sharif Matar's leadership reinforces this commitment to responsible investing.

Investing Amidst Evolving Market Challenges

Fieldvest navigates the complexities of oil and gas investments, addressing environmental concerns and evolving regulatory frameworks. James Wilson, an energy investor, emphasizes the tangible nature of these investments and their resilience in speculative markets.

Expanding Access to Energy Investments

Fieldvest's mission extends beyond profits to broadening the accessibility of energy investments. This inclusive approach supports the drive towards U.S. energy independence and addresses the challenges of sustainable and environmentally conscious practices in the industry.

Navigating the Fossil Fuel Investment Paradox

Amidst a global shift from fossil fuels due to environmental concerns, Fieldvest taps into the market gap left by significant players' retreats. The platform's focus on direct oil and gas investments is crucial in fostering U.S. energy independence in an increasingly uncertain global energy landscape.

About Fieldvest

Fieldvest is a trailblazing platform offering accredited investors direct access to oil and gas investments with enhanced tax benefits. The team is led by Sharif Matar and is dedicated to simplifying the investment process and contributing to U.S. energy independence.



