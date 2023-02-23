Fifty Nifty and More Launches New Interactive Resource Website for Black Women 50+

Fifty Nifty and More Serves as an Access Portal for Baby boomers and Beyond

(LONG BEACH, CA) - Fifty Nifty and More, LLC is excited to announce the official launch of its new website www.FiftyNiftyandMore.com. It is a curated lifestyle website that bridges the gap in access and information for Black women, 50+. The company spotlights organizations that offer services and solutions related to the common needs of women, middle-aged and above.

Founder and business executive, Barbara Sullivan, and co-founder and entrepreneur, Aingeel Talley collaborated to create Fifty Nifty and More, LLC, a space where information and access intersect. The Fifty Nifty & More website is designed to make all things actionable. This curated platform brings resources to the fingertips of its readers by providing accessibility to the needs, wants and desires of its core audience - a tribe of underserved Black women, 50+, on the rise! The website features articles on generational wealth, post-career careers, pursuing old dreams, physical & mental health, and wellness, travel, finding love, style, culture, and More.

Sullivan stated, “I think this is something whose time has arrived. People are celebrating the 50+ women in general, more so than ever before. For years, we have been youth oriented in terms of advertising. Now that we are all getting older, there’s an appreciation for Black women, 50+. With this website, I want to celebrate and acknowledge those women. We are a tribe.”

Fifty Nifty and More invites visitors to explore the curated website. Articles and resources on the site are always free. But, to enjoy early-bird access to special promotions and events, discounts, contests, and giveaways we invite you to join "The Tribe" by subscribing to the mailing list.

Talley stated, “Fifty Nifty is a love offering to our readers. It is my pleasure to help uplift women who have given and then given some more. I look forward to entering that sacred elder space, it is the most revered place in our community.”

Fifty Nifty and More, LLC mission is to provide info to black women, 50+ that will support them in their journey in this point in their life.

To learn more about Fifty Nifty & More, visit our website at www.FiftyNiftyandMore.com.

For all inquiries about Fifty Nifty & More, LLC, please contact:

Barbara Sullivan

barbara@fiftyniftyandmore.com

Aingeel Talley

aingeelz@fiftyniftyandmore.com

Founders Story

Barbara Sullivan

Through the years I have desired and sought out info to help me through my journey with aging. It has been hard to find information that reflected where I was at each stage. Advice on how to dress stylishly, but age appropriately in the workplace, wasn’t easily found so naturally, I wanted to fulfill this need myself. At the age of 79 and after about a decade of pondering this business, GOD felt like now was the time.

I have been a business mentor of Aingeel’s for years now. One day I shared my vision for Fifty Nifty with her, and she decided to partner with me. The rest is the history we will create together for all those beautiful women looking for relevant resources for aging.

I see you, I've been there, and we are there together.

Aingeel Talley

I am a 40-something artist and entrepreneur. For as long as I can remember I have been called an “old soul”. I have always enjoyed sitting around and bantering with my elders.

Throughout my career, my being in service to mature, radiant Black women has been such a rich and powerful exchange. Invaluable in the wisdom I have received and it is my pleasure to help create a space where my peers can learn of the shifts to come, and my elders can be Celebrated, Supported, and Seen for the treasure they are to this world. I am delighted to partner with Barbara in building this tribe and celebrating the pillars of our community.

