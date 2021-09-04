Figures Show Labor Day Sales Can Help Mattress Buyers Save Hundreds Of Dollars

According to industry watchdogs and experts, buyers, especially those in the market for a mattress, can save up to 30 percent during Labor Day Sales.

It isn’t unusual for companies to announce significant discounts during the days leading up to the Labor Day weekend. However, experts believe that buyers in the market for a mattress and an accompanying set of pillows stand to save the most money out of all the discounts and sales. That’s because major brands like Zoma Sleep also offer gifts and other goodies to sweeten the deal in addition to discounts.

The Labor Day Mattress Sale of 2021 is shaping up to be arguably one that can save mattress and pillow buyers more money than ever before. That’s because Labor Day sales are seen as the final push before Black Friday. Zoma Sleep, for instance, has announced a $150 discount on all hybrid and memory foam mattresses. In addition, the company is also offering up to $540 in gifts with every mattress purchase, plus free shipping and returns.

Zoma’s top-rated pillows are available at a BOGO 50% discount. Shoppers can also get 30% off their adjustable beds.

Readers can find out more about the latest mattress discounts and bedding sales offered by Zoma Sleep by visiting the company’s official website at https://zomasleep.com/labor-day-mattress-sale

“At Zoma Sleep, we have always worked hard to offer people the highest quality mattresses and at the most competitive pricing. If you’re in the market for a mattress, and you’re reading this, don’t wait any longer,” said one of the staff commenting on the company’s Labor Day mattress sales.

Experts believe that Labor Day is the best time to buy most items, including mattresses. However, it might not be as good of a time to buy electronic gadgets like iPads or the latest phone; for those, buyers should probably wait until Black Friday.

Zoma Sleep is the preferred mattress brand among professional athletes and individuals with active lifestyles. The company produces a line of cutting-edge mattresses backed by free returns, free shipping across 48 states, and a 10-year warranty. The brand’s adjustable beds, pillows, and mattresses are available on sale through Labor Day weekend.

