Fiji based Omnicare Successfully Adopts the Digital Health Platform Jointly Provided by EnoviQ and InsureMO

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnoviQ, a health Insurance platform provider and eBaoTech, a digital Insurance solution provider are pleased to share their joint success in launching a digital health platform for Omnicare Pte. Ltd. (Omnicare) in Fiji, to provide medical services to its national and international customers.

This digital health platform has all the needed functions for medical service provider, supporting a wide range of Accident and Health (A&H) services including Group & Retail, Trauma care & Emergency as well as a new COVID specific health plan designed for the visitors to Fiji. The implemented solution is accessible by both mobile app and web portal which are fully integrated with the solution via APIs.

Omnicare is part of the FijiCare Insurance Group which runs a chain of Medical Centers across the Fiji Islands. These Medical Centers provide cashless medical services and facilities to policy holders of both FijiCare Insurance and other insurers. FijiCare Insurance is one of the largest Insurers in the Pacific Region providing General, Health and Life insurance.

Ronald Narayan, Group CIO, Fijicare said, "In early 2021, we were looking for a digital platform to provide 24/7 critical claim adjudication services to our national and international members. EnoviQ and eBaoTech's joint platform was selected because it allows fast adoption without enterprise planning or wholesale program management. Many third-party APIs such as SMS and payment are readily available on InsureMO. Furthermore, the new solution can be fully integrated with FijiCare Insurance's policy admin system – CLAPi without significant rebuilt. CLAPi platform was evaluated to be one of the very few platforms available in the market today, that makes available a whole suite of modules to help Health Insurers with an end -to -end transformation. Furthermore, powered by InsureMO insurance PaaS, the joint digital Health platform is cloud native and API enabled, making integrations with internal and external systems extremely seamless and simple. We are always dedicated to providing best experience to our customers and policyholders."

Sneha Surya Prakash, President - Global Sales, Marketing & Alliances, EnoviQ commented, "OmniCare has signed a strategic engagement with eBaoTech and EnoviQ, to help Omnicare solve complex business problems and modernize Health Insurance portfolio, by leveraging payment and third-party APIs readily available on InsureMO. This unique partnership is a testament of EnoviQ's hyper modular offerings built on Micro Services architecture, powered by third party APIs hosted on InsureMO, thereby helping Omnicare become a true digital leader in the Pacific."

"We are very excited about this joint win. It demonstrates two key capabilities of InsureMO. Firstly, the ability to provide hosting/container for wrapping up partner applications. Secondly, partners are able to use third party APIs (such as SMS and payment) which are readily available on InsureMO across multiple countries/markets. We are building a repeatable model with ISV partners like EnoviQ. InsureMO will power more and more existing applications that only partially need to be "modernized" or "digitized" and the rest functions remain operational/useful. We are proud to see that InsureMO is becoming a key enabler of digital insurance and not all applications need to be rebuilt!" added by Rajat Sharma, Global Head of Sales and Strategy of eBaoTech Corporation.

InsureMO is an insurance middleware platform for insurers, traditional channels, new affinity channels, InsurTechs and start-ups; enabling use cases for any product and channel. As a PaaS platform, InsureMO is the chip enabling easy and fast digitization of insurance applications, APIs and ecosystems allowing insurers and channels to connect products. Solution providers, InsurTechs, and tech companies can integrate digital insurance software, while distributors connect insurance apps – all at lightning speed. From nimble start-ups to $7bn insurers and over 300 global implementations, InsureMO is a proven enterprise-level solution. Explore or sign up now at InsureMO.com

About FijiCare

FijiCare is one of the largest insurance companies in Fiji providing a range of insurance cover to more than 150,000 Fijians. FijiCare provides a comprehensive range of insurance products including Medical, Term Life, Motor, Personal Accident, Public Liability, WageCare, Mortgage Protection and Bundled Microinsurance. FijiCare was founded in 1989 and is the only insurance company listed on the South Pacific Stock Exchange since 2000.

About EnoviQ

EnoviQ offers a comprehensive portfolio of technology offerings for core application in Insurance industry. We have successfully built long-term technology partnerships with leading Insurance companies worldwide. Our specialized Healthcare IT teams perform end-to-end product development and drive platform transformation initiatives making EnoviQ the only organization with a common platform for Individual A&H, Group A&H, & Group Life portfolios. For more information, please visit the company website at www.enoviq.com

About eBaoTech



eBaoTech is a global leading technology provider for the global insurance industry. Our mission from starting in the year 2000 has been and remains to be "make insurance easy". Through hard work and full commitment to customer success, eBaoTech has built a strong client base in over 30 countries/markets, covering general, life, and health insurances. Furthermore, eBaoTech's intense and persistent focus on addressing the fundamental pain-points of insurance technologies through deep-tech innovation has yielded significant differentiation in the global marketplace. For more information, please visit the company website at www.eBaoTech.com and the PaaS enablement site at www.InsureMO.com