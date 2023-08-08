Fiji releases world's first 100-cent Year of the Dragon commemorative banknote

The Republic of Fiji has released an extraordinary commemorative banknote to celebrate the Chinese Lunar Year of the Dragon. Officially issued on August 8, 2023, this banknote has a face value of 100 Fiji cents and features the theme of the Chinese Dragon, one of the twelve Chinese zodiac signs. The Dragon banknote showcases a beautiful design that highlights both Chinese and Fijian culture, demonstrating exceptional craftsmanship and advanced anti-counterfeiting technology.

The dragon depicted on the banknote was created by renowned Chinese illustrator Li Min, while the banknote itself was designed by the famous Chinese banknote designer Liu Hongsheng who is also the designer of the Fiji 88c God of Wealth Banknote. On one side of the 100c banknote, you will find a Chinese dragon symbolizing good luck, happiness, and a bountiful harvest. The dragon holds significant importance in Chinese culture, representing power, honor, and good fortune. The design also includes symbols such as the sun, representing light and life, the dragon pearl symbolizing happiness and strength, auspicious clouds representing good luck and beauty, and lanterns symbolizing health and good fortune. The belly of the dragon bears the inscription "Good luck in the year of the dragon," conveying wishes of happiness and good fortune to all in the year of the dragon.

The other side of the banknote features hibiscus flowers, traditional Fijian tapa cloth patterns, the coat of arms of the Republic of Fiji, the denomination, and the signature of the Governor of the Bank. These design elements beautifully showcase the friendly relationship and cultural exchange between China and Fiji.

One of the most remarkable features of this banknote's design is the half-window foil strip, which creates a stunning effect. The strip consists of a pseudo relief laser gold numeral, a coral fish that moves when tilted, and animated colorful decorative motifs. When illuminated, the banknote displays a gorgeous and splendid overall effect, providing an unforgettable visual experience.

The Dragon Banknote is created using polymer banknote technology that surpasses conventional standards. Produced by De La Rue, the world's largest commercial banknote printing company, this banknote adheres to the highest industry standards. De La Rue has introduced several patented technologies in polymer banknote production, including SpotlightTM, PureImageTM, and DepthTM. These technologies not only enhance the level of security but also make the banknotes visually appealing, particularly when illuminated. The foil strip appears even more stunning under light, making it worth admiring repeatedly.

The Fiji 100 cents Dragon banknote is closely tied to the theme of the Chinese Zodiac and holds the distinction of being the world's first commemorative banknote for the Year of the Dragon, as well as the world's first plastic banknote with a denomination of 100 cents. The number 100 carries a beautiful meaning worldwide, symbolizing completion and success. The denomination of the Dragon banknote complements the blessings and good fortune it represents, extending well wishes to people all around the world.

The creation of the Fiji 100 cent Dragon Note was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Reserve Bank of Fiji, De La Rue UK, and China Coin. Combining the expertise of these three teams and the fusion of Eastern and Western cultures, the banknote has become a commendable work of art. Whether for personal collection, enjoyment, or as a gift for friends and family, the Fiji 100 cent Dragon Note is an exceptional choice that is unmatched.

