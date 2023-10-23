FileTrail’s Global Growth Continues with Further Expansion and New Investment in Australia

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail®, the leader in modern information governance and records management software for law firms and highly regulated industries, announces its latest expansion into new global markets with the addition of its first law firm client in Australia and key investment in new cloud infrastructure to facilitate secure, compliant support of this and future clients.



With increasing threats to information security, many of Australia’s government, legal, banking and other organisations are taking action to modernise their information systems while keeping their data stored onshore.

To support its first law firm client there as well as the company’s anticipated growth in the country, FileTrail has established a new Microsoft Azure instance in Australia. The investment in this data centre underscores the company’s commitment to optimising and localising its service offerings in the region.

FileTrail already serves clients throughout North America, the U.K. and Europe. Its newest international client is an Australian top 10, full-service firm with offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. The tech-progressive firm selected FileTrail’s physical records management solution to replace its aging legacy solution and will integrate FileTrail’s information governance solution with its NetDocuments document management system.

“The Australian legal and corporate markets are a key part of FileTrail’s strategic growth plans. Our newest Microsoft Azure data centre investment reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional quality, bolstered data security and enhanced regulatory compliance to our valued clients there,” says FileTrail CEO Harold Westervelt. “We’re thrilled to welcome our first legal client in Australia and look forward to growing our business in the market as it better gets to know FileTrail and our suite of modern RM and IG solutions.”

The firm’s platform upgrades to FileTrail will begin in the coming months with implementation scheduled for completion in 2024.

About FileTrail

Founded in 2000, FileTrail® is the leader in information governance and records management solutions for highly regulated markets throughout North America, the U.K. and Europe. Designed as an integrated enterprise software solution, FileTrail serves large enterprises, internal legal departments and law firms with full life cycle information governance management. As a comprehensive IG suite, FileTrail centralises, simplifies and automates records and information governance management, enabling organisations to meet urgent client demands, pass audits, conduct a client audit response across multiple repositories, address outside council guidelines and handle new compliance rules with a modern approach.

Sophisticated organisations that see the big picture are moving beyond just records management and have selected FileTrail as their long-term partner to guide them through the information governance life cycle. For more information or to schedule a call, visit filetrail.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing

651-552-7753

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com



