Filipino broadcaster ABS-CBN launches new cloud video editing workflow during COVID-19 then wins YouTube award

ABS-CBN's video editing teams rapidly moved to remote production mode with Wildmoka before going into lockdown on 11th of March 2020. The ability to publish more content helped attract over 10 million subscribers to their YouTube channel, resulting in a prestigious YouTube Diamond award.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the same day the management of ABS-CBN Corporation (the Philippines' leading media and entertainment company) chose to close their offices and have most employees work from home, the company's video operations team was busy with an entirely different challenge: launching a new cloud-based, digital content platform. Erwin Malimban, Head of Broadcast Technology describes the challenge of this undertaking during what was an eventful day.

"We had been testing and preparing to launch with Wildmoka for a few weeks and the team was really excited and ready to go," says Erwin. "The day we set to launch, we got the news our offices were closing. It was a challenge for sure but lucky for us, we did not miss a moment. Everyone could access Wildmoka, remotely, from home, the very next day."

Lucky indeed. But their success was due in part to the fact that ABS-CBN had set a plan in motion months earlier to enhance their digital content production supply chain and chose Wildmoka as their partner. Patrick Ongchangco, Head of Media Engineering and Darryl Bernard Reyes, Head of Livestream Operations, brought the plan to reality - and just in the nick of time.

In one month after closing their offices, Patrick says there were more than 100 editors, producers and social media managers using Wildmoka to clip, edit and publish content daily to the ABS-CBN website and a multitude of social sites. To date, the volume of content created and published stands between 300 and 400 posts per day, covering mostly news and entertainment.

"It is like we never lost a step with our production," says Darryl. "We continue to publish tons of content every day, keeping our viewers entertained and informed with video highlights from their favorite ABS-CBN shows. This would not be possible without Wildmoka."

This new strategy on digital helped ABS-CBN News clinch the YouTube's Diamond Award on 14th November, less than eight months after the launch with Wildmoka. This award recognizes organizations that surpass 10 million subscribers and quickly strengthen their video presence on YouTube.

Laurent Demene, Head of Sales (Asia) at Wildmoka, explains that: "We know how difficult a time this has been for video editors as they started working remotely. However, we're delighted to see the success that ABS-CBN has had using Wildmoka in such a short timeframe - showing that the platform can facilitate massive remote video production and publishing for major broadcasters during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond." Laurent adds: "Keeping audiences informed and entertained during isolation and lockdown is so important, and we're pleased to see that Wildmoka is helping companies like ABS-CBN reach their audiences in this critical period."

