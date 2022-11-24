Filmplace announces industry-first comprehensive solutions for content creators

Its new Filmplace Talent website is a one-stop platform for those in the creative industry to showcase their projects and skill sets, and seek job opportunities

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filmplace Pte Ltd, a film location sharing service, announced the official launch of Filmplace mobile app and its talent platform website, Filmplace Talent, slated to launch in the first quarter of 2023. Filmplace aims to contribute to the local creative industry by creating a comprehensive one-stop space for content creators, actors, casting specialists and crew members. The event was graced by Ms Tin Pei Ling, Member of Parliament for Macpherson SMC.

Filmplace Talent to support local content creators

For many years, content creators lack a common space to find what they need – from casting talents, locations, production specialists to collaborative working opportunities. One of the main challenges that hinder content creators from taking their brand to the next level, is the ability to make connections across fields aside from their own contacts. This is where Filmplace Talent comes in.

"While we have started out as a film location sharing service, Filmplace will now also be an industry-first talent and job-search platform. We hope to become the central hub and marketplace for the creative community in Singapore. The local arts and creative industry is extensive, but scattered. Freelancers and content creators already have it tough; their opportunities come sporadically as they do not have access to locations or services like major corporations do. What sets us apart is that creatives can also reach out to one another through us, creating connections that mutually benefit their careers," said Mr Lincoln Lin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Filmplace, who is also a local filmmaker for more than a decade.

Filmplace Talent is an extensive platform for local content creation, co-led by renowned content creator Ryan Tan, director and founder of Overkill Singapore. To encourage local talent in their creative pursuits, they can now list their skills and portfolio for free on Filmplace Talent. With every successful booking, Filmplace will then take a commission that is performance-based. Casting agencies can book talents at their charged price while paying a small commission fee. A monthly subscription model will grant further access to Filmplace Talent's extensive analytics, which includes the talent's demographics and engagement rate.

Currently in its trial phase, Filmplace Talent is slated to officially launch by the first quarter of 2023.

Filmplace mobile app makes it convenient for global content creators on the go

Following the success of the Filmplace website, Filmplace has launched an application that makes it easy for global content creators and filmmakers to book filming venues on the go. With an intuitive and user-friendly interface, filmmakers can focus on being productive.

Filmplace believes in being a space that is for locals, by locals. It is unique for its ability to translate contracts and documents according to the preferred language, which is localised according to the country's laws. Filmplace makes it efficient for collaborations to transcend physical borders, empowering global content creators to branch out and create better content.

For more information and to enquire about these services, please visit Filmplace's official website at https://www.filmplace.co/en .

About Filmplace Pte Ltd