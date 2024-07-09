Final Countdown: Only 6 Months Left Until SB-326 & SB-721 Balcony Laws Deadline

Advance Flooring Products (AFP) reminds California property managers and HOAs to comply with SB-326 and SB-721 by January 1, 2025. AFP offers comprehensive inspection services to ensure safety and compliance with new balcony laws. Contact AFP for expert assistance and schedule your inspection today.

—

Benicia, CA - July 2, 2024 - The deadline for compliance with SB-326 and SB-721, California's Balcony Laws, is rapidly approaching. With only six months remaining until January 1, 2025, it is crucial for property managers and homeowners associations to take immediate action to ensure properties meet the new safety regulations for exterior elevated elements (EEEs) such as balconies, decks, and stairways.

Understanding the Laws

SB-326 requires condominium associations to conduct visual inspections of EEEs and load-bearing components by a licensed structural engineer or architect. The first inspection must be completed by January 1, 2025, with subsequent inspections every nine years. SB-721 mandates similar inspections for landlords of buildings with three or more multifamily dwelling units, with follow-up inspections every six years.

Why Compliance is Critical

The enforcement of these laws aims to prevent tragedies like the Berkeley balcony collapse by addressing structural failures due to issues such as dry rot. Ensuring compliance enhances safety, protects property values, and reduces liability risks.

AFP’s Comprehensive Inspection Services

With over 20 years of structural engineering experience, AFP offers a full suite of services to help comply with SB-326 and SB-721:

Detailed Inspections: Licensed engineers and architects conduct thorough visual inspections and provide comprehensive reports.

Repair Recommendations: Immediate and routine repairs are identified to ensure properties meet all safety standards.

Post-Inspection Services: Contractor partners are available to perform necessary repairs, ensuring prompt resolution of any issues.

Choosing AFP Ensures

Expertise: Extensive experience guarantees high-quality inspections and reliable recommendations.

Compliance: Up-to-date with the latest regulations to ensure properties meet all legal requirements.

Peace of Mind: Services help avoid costly emergency repairs and legal complications, providing long-term safety and security.

Action Required for Property Managers and Homeowners Associations

It is imperative for property managers and homeowners associations to schedule inspections and complete any required repairs before the January 1, 2025, deadline. AFP is ready to assist every step of the way, offering expert guidance and top-notch service to ensure compliance.

Contact Advance Flooring Products Today

Secure compliance and safeguard properties with AFP’s trusted inspection services. Schedule inspections now to meet California’s balcony law requirements.

About Advance Flooring Products

Advance Flooring Products is a premier provider of specialty coatings, decking systems, and handrails, dedicated to enhancing safety and durability in the construction industry. With a focus on quality and compliance, AFP supports property managers and homeowners associations in meeting stringent safety standards and building healthier homes.

Contact:

Advance Flooring Products

Email: info@afpfloors.com

Phone: 707-742-5360

Website: https://www.afpfloors.com/sb-326-sb-721-inspections

Contact Info:

Name: Mike Herrera

Email: Send Email

Organization: Advance Flooring Products

Address: 675 Stone Rd, Benicia, CA 94510, United States

Phone: +1-707-742-5360

Website: https://afpfloors.com



Release ID: 89134973

If there are any deficiencies, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the information presented in this press release, we kindly request that you promptly inform us by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team is committed to addressing any identified issues within 8 hours to guarantee the delivery of accurate and reliable content to our esteemed readers.