Finalist teams for "2021 Asia Super Team：Future Land" are here!

TAIPEI, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Here comes "2021 Asia Super Team" again! It is the eighth consecutive year that the Taiwanese government holds the "Asia Super Team" competition, according to MEET TAIWAN, TAITRA. This year, the competition is centered around a new theme—Future Land—inviting enterprises from Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Taiwan. Nine enterprise teams of four will participate in the November competition.

The best teams from these Asian regions are more than ready to conquer this year's challenges to earn their "Asia Super Team" championship title. In response to COVID-19 and the trend of virtual tour, the competition will be held on a whole new virtual interactive platform, so the team can experience Taiwan in a stress-free and safe environment, such as their home or office. The final champion team will win an incentive travel package to Taiwan for their company valued at US$50,000.

In "Vietnam", there are 656 effective applications from businesspeople and 11 corporate teams. Congratulations to " Chubb" for winning the invitation to the competition finals.

Tokuyo ( Japan ): A worldwide healthcare product provider, which has over 300 retailers in 30 countries.

): A worldwide healthcare product provider, which has over 300 retailers in 30 countries. Fossil (Korea): An American fashion accessary brand with iconic American style and reasonable price range.

Yeap Medical Supplies Pte Ltd ( Singapore ): A medical equipment and service provider in Singapore , established over 20 years.

): A medical equipment and service provider in , established over 20 years. R. X. Company Limited ( Thailand ): A leading distributor of pharmaceutical products, medical equipment and supplies in Thailand .

): A leading distributor of pharmaceutical products, medical equipment and supplies in . Above Creative Events (M) Sdn Bhd ( Malaysia ): Professional event planning company that specialize in award ceremony, social event and conference execution.

): Professional event planning company that specialize in award ceremony, social event and conference execution. Accenture Inc ( the Philippines ): The largest multinational professional services company in the world specializing in IT services and consulting.

): The largest multinational professional services company in the world specializing in IT services and consulting. Telkomsat Indonesia ( Indonesia ): The largest telecommunications company which supports its parent company,the Telkom Group.

): The largest telecommunications company which supports its parent company,the Telkom Group. Chubb ( Vietnam ): A global provider of insurance products covering property and casualty, accident and health, reinsurance, and life insurance.

): A global provider of insurance products covering property and casualty, accident and health, reinsurance, and life insurance. Philips ( Taiwan ): A worldwide health technology company aiming to improve people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation.

