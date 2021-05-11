Finance, Technology and Off-taker Deployment Themes of Solar & Storage Finance Asia

The 7th edition of the Solar & Storage Finance Asia, hosted by Solar Media is designed to propel energy projects, innovation and investment in South East Asia. Under the three themes "finance, technology and off-taker deployment", Solar & Storage Finance Asia will be held from 6-8 July virtually, to help you engage with proven investors, technology providers and business partners.

Some Key Speakers

Isabel Chatterton, Director & Regional Head of Industry, Asia Pacific, Infrastructure, International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Vikram Raju, Head of EM & Climate Impact – AIP Private Markets, Morgan Stanley

Adhi Laksmanaputra, VP Commercial, Xurya Daya Indonesia

Prabaljit Sarkar, Director Business Development, InfraCo Asia

Jen Tan, Head of Integrated Solutions, Sembcorp Singapore & SEA

Ruth Briones, Chairman/President, Greenergy Solutions

View All Speakers

Some key sessions to catch:

Pushing The ESG agenda – How C&I Is Leading The Way With Solar – View full agenda.

With investors increasingly applying the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) standards as part of their analysis process when identifying material risks and growth opportunities, an ever-increasing number of organisations are looking to deploy solar as a way to achieve these standards and goals, especially when it comes to their manufacturing.

In this session, we will hear from some of these larger organisations, who are pushing for an increase of solar deployment, and gather their views on investing in green energy.

Key topics include:

Potential, forecasts and drivers for deployment

Feasibility and planning stages

Singapore's offshore floating solar – lessons learnt

Register here and join us and the other 300+ solar and storage professionals at the conference with 20% off! Use our code ACN20

Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com