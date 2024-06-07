Financial Bill Optimization Service To Enhance Budget Sustainability Launched

Recession Resister is now offering their trusted financial optimization service to people that are facing job insecurity and want to enhance their budget sustainability.

Recession Resister is pleased to now be giving individuals who are in a state of financial and/or job insecurity the chance to access Bill Saver, their popular bill saving and budget optimization tool, which they initially developed for businesses across the United States.

More information is available at https://recessionresister.com/

Bill Saver is designed to be an efficient, secure, budget-friendly and smart way for businesses, and now individuals, to lower their expenses, therefore enhancing their budget sustainability.

The financial optimization service can be accessed online at the Recession Resister website, and interested users only need to upload their regular bills. Bill Saver can be used for most monthly utilities and bills, including energy, water, phone, internet, cable TV, home security, and more.

As a recent report from Business Insider explained, Americans are collectively overpaying $60 billion on their bills every year, which is why Recession Resister is confident they can secure discounts on most of a client's major monthly bills by using their smart auditing and negotiation process.

The trained auditors and contract negotiators who work for Recession Resister can scour years’ of prior bills for their clients, getting any errors or overcharges refunded, and they can also put pressure on a service provider and use their knowledge of market rates to get a fairer and better price.

“Did you know you are likely overpaying for many of the services you use every day? How do you know if spending hours on the internet or on the phone trying to get a better deal will even work?” asked a spokesperson for the auditors and negotiators. “With Bill Saver, our smart technology and team of negotiation experts ensure you’re not being overcharged. We work to reduce your bills so you can sit back and enjoy the savings.”

As they have launched Bill Saver for families and individuals with people facing job insecurity and financial insecurity in mind, they also offer their complete expense management services with no upfront cost.

The auditors at Recession Resister will only make money if and when they bring their clients savings, which they describe as an incentive for them to fight for bigger discounts for their clients.

Their team is standing by to help anyone who needs to lower their expenses and save money on their bills.

