Financial Management in Etobicoke ON – Wealth/Estate Retirement Planning

Etobicoke, ON - Desjardins Financial Security Independent Network, otherwise known as DFSIN (416-695-1433), strengthens its commitment to helping residents plan for their future with its updated financial management services. Clients are offered personalized plans for their needs.

With the goal of helping clients maintain their quality of life for years to come, DFSIN wealth planning services include many wealth management options. Clients can receive financial health services for their specific lifestyles.

DFSIN wealth management services assign clients to a dedicated investment advisor, who works with them step-by-step for complete transparency and accessibility. During the initial consultation, their experienced investment advisor will determine three things: estimated life expectancy, current financial health and wellbeing, and retirement options.

It is the last factor, in particular, that will be focused on. According to emerging studies, many millennials, who are now in their late twenties to mid-thirties, do not have a proper retirement plan. Experts have voiced their concern, emphasizing the importance of planning ahead to mitigate risks caused by unforeseen circumstances – a lesson, they say, highlighted by the recent health crisis.

One way to address this is with comprehensive financial management. DFSIN debunks the myth that wealth planning is only for the super-wealthy. Instead, it says that all working professionals should consider having their own financial planner.

With a investment advisor, clients can determine how much they can save per month and where they can invest to beat inflation. A DFSIN professional investment advisor also helps clients understand the many factors that can affect their estate planning, including the life expectancy of their gender, their state of health, genetic factors, and what age they plan to retire.

DFSIN explains that there are individual investment options that can be considered in their company. This includes guaranteed investment funds, fixed-rate term investments, market-linked term investments, annuities, a registered retirement savings plan, and a tax-free savings account.

Depending on the client’s goals, one or all of them can be used to manage their assets.

The company serves all of Brampton, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, and Burlington. It invites new clients to contact them either through their website or telephone number to practice social distancing.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting OrlandoAliFinancial.ca

