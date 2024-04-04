Recession Resister, a nationwide expense management firm, has developed a new financial optimization platform specifically for hospitals that want to increase their financial efficiency.

Recession Resister has a new financial optimization service for hospitals that is designed to cut down the costs of their overheads, especially their utility bills. By helping hospitals cut operating costs, the firm hopes to facilitate their ability to do more for their patients.

Recession Resister is pleased to be launching their service as the structure of hospital care continues to change in the United States. As the latest findings from the American Hospital Association reflected, the number of non-government for-profit investor and private equity-owned hospitals continues to rise as the number of non-profit community hospitals falls, a sign of competitive financial stressors in the industry.

As such, Recession Resister is pleased to be working with non-profit hospitals that need to optimize their finances to deliver better care to their patients and improve their long-term financial sustainability.

In particular, the cost-cutting experts will look at a hospital’s utilities, especially their energy bill. As The Department of Energy‘s latest Commercial Buildings Energy Consumption Survey reflected, hospitals are one of the highest energy consumption buildings in the United States owing to their 24-hour service and specialist machinery, running at an average cost of $72,295 per month.

Recession Resister appreciates that this is a huge cost, which is why they will renegotiate a hospital’s energy plan on their behalf, using their nationwide expertise and collective bargaining power to secure a better rate. Given that 40% of electricity usage in hospitals comes from heating and cooling, they can also offer hospitals their smart HVAC technology, which has been shown to reduce consumption by between 10 and 30%.

The financial optimization specialists will also seek to reduce a hospital’s other bills, including gas, water, waste disposal, telecommunications, security, pest control, payroll, and more.

With all of their new services, Recession Resister is implementing a no-save, no-pay policy, which means that partnering hospitals will never have to pay an upfront fee. Instead, Recession Resister will simply deduct their fee from the savings they deliver to a hospital.

A spokesperson for the expense management firm said, “Did you know you are likely overpaying for many of the services you use every day? How do you know if spending hours on the internet or on the phone trying to get a better deal will even work? With our smart technology and team of negotiation experts, we will ensure you’re not being overcharged. We work to reduce your bills so you can put the savings to better use.”

