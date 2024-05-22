Financial Optimization, Bill Saving Platform For Real Estate Agents Launched

Recession Resister has launched a new financial optimization platform for real estate agents that has been designed to provide actionable insights on how to lower bills and expenses.

Recession Resister is pleased to be offering real estate agents across the United States a unique opportunity to cut down on their monthly bills and outgoings. With their new financial optimization platform, which they call Bill Saver, they can help realtors to audit and renegotiate all of their major monthly bills, both for their business and personal use.

More information is available at https://recessionresister.com/

Recession Resister can now help real estate agents with the vast majority of their monthly bills, including energy, water and phone and internet. They can also help with other services that self-employed and sole trading realtors are likely utilizing, like bookkeeping.

Thanks to their user-friendly platform, real estate agents simply need to upload all the bills they want to have audited online at the Recession Resister website.

Their team of expense managers and contract negotiators will then begin scouring all uploaded bills, looking for any hidden charges, overcharges, errors, or other issues that can be flagged and then pursued for a refund. This auditing process is also essential for the Recession Resister team to gain a clear picture of a real estate agent’s personal and business usage for when they contact their service providers to renegotiate their contracts.

While financial auditing often evokes the image of a complex and lengthy process, Bill Saver is different. It is designed to be a swift, effective and actionable service that offers a direct path to monthly saving, and to date it has saved its clients over $1 million on their bills.

Additionally, Bill Saver has no upfront cost to realtors, and if the Recession Resister team cannot generate any savings, they won’t charge anything for their time or efforts.

A representative for Recession Resister said, “Hundreds of thousands of realtors are overpaying for their monthly expenses, including phone, cable, internet, satellite, security and more. But you can start saving on these expenses and put more money back into your business, and it won’t cost you a dime unless you save. Just upload your bills, and you’ll receive half of any savings we negotiate on your behalf.”

With bills in 2024 at an all-time high, Bill Saver is a smart financial efficiency solution that can help real estate agents that depend entirely on commission.

