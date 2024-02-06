Financial Optimization & Cost Reduction For Construction Companies Updated

Recession Resister, a trusted cost management firm, has a new financial optimization service that is designed specifically for construction companies who want to reduce financial waste.

The main goal of their service is to cut down on utilities and bills, which are often bloated costs that can damage a construction company’s bottom line. Recession Resister appreciates that work in the construction industry is not always stable and that a business should be as financially lean as possible in order to improve their financial sustainability, which is what they are confident their optimization service can provide.

More information is available at https://recessionresister.com/

Recession Resister has launched their service following the news that 2024 is tipped to be another challenging year for construction companies. As a recent exposé on falling profit margins in construction by Bridgit said, construction has become “a notoriously low-margin business.” Reuters also dubbed the outlook for the industry in 2024 “grim,” with many other commentators expecting significant shakeups due to AI and significant losses with inflation continuing to stall growth.

Recession Resister believes that in challenging times like this, a service like theirs is essential to retaking control over overheads and expenses. They are also pleased to be offering construction companies their service on a no-save, no-pay basis, meaning construction companies will not pay anything directly, rather Recession Resister will take their fee from the savings they provide a company.

Recession Resister’s financial optimization and cost reduction service includes bill auditing, which involves looking at all prior bills for errors and overcharges. They will also negotiate with service providers to ensure a company is accessing the best rates and plans.

For larger long-term savings, predicted to be as much as 10-30% annually, Recession Resister can also offer their energy efficiency auditing and bill savings technology.

About Recession Resister

Recession Resister is a leading financial optimization provider headquartered in Portland, Oregon. Their firm works with construction companies across the US.

A spokesperson for the cost management firm said, “Energy and utility costs typically represent more than 15% of a business’s operating expenses. That’s a significant cost to your business. Doing business in a deregulated market comes with a choice, but that choice includes hours of research and new and unforeseen responsibilities that are often inefficient and ineffective. We remove this stress and handle your supplier switching for you, ensuring you save on an annual basis. There’s no risk to you. You pay nothing unless we can save you money.”

For more information, visit https://recessionresister.com/

