Financial Optimization Platform For Construction Firms To Minimize Costs: Update

Recession Resister has announced that they are now looking to partner with construction firms across the United States that want to take advantage of their financial optimization platform.

—

Recession Resister’s unique bill saving platform has been designed to help businesses reduce their overhead costs and, now, the expense management and cash flow specialists are pleased to be offering construction firms a tailored version of their trusted cost-cutting service.

Recession Resister appreciates that construction firms often face unpredictable sources of income, with projects getting slated and then postponed or cancelled, with workflows becoming more complex with little to notice and with legislative and regulatory changes occurring frequently.

As a recent report on Growth Idea, in conjunction with the Journal of Building Engineering discovered, the average profit margins in the construction industry tend to be as low as 1.5-2%, with the same study showcasing that some 44% of construction projects result in a loss for construction firms.

As such, the cash flow specialists believe it is imperative for a construction firm to minimize their overheads wherever possible in order to maximize their savings potential and improve their financial sustainability. The team at Recession Resister believes that by cutting down operating expenses, they can help a firm weather leaner periods and project complications by building a bigger pool of savings for them to draw on and by boosting their profit margins.

Primarily, Recession Resister will seek to cut a construction firm’s major utilities, including energy, gas, water, and telecommunications. With their unique financial optimization platform, the expense managers can identify the best rates available on the market and enroll a construction firm with that provider immediately.

Beyond utilities, Recession Resister can also renegotiate and audit a firm’s other bills seeking a lower price on other business essentials like waste management, security, payroll, and more.

They offer all their services on a no-pay, no-save basis and have a simple online bill upload system which allows construction firms to quickly upload their bills so that the cash flow specialists can get to work reducing them.

As their spokesperson said, “We can lower almost any recurring bills by negotiating better rates. We encourage you to upload all your additional bills during checkout so we can see if we can help you save even more money.”

Recession Resister is a fast-growing cost-cutting and bill-saving firm that has, since their launch in 2022, saved their clients over $1 million.

Their spokesperson added, “Millions of businesses are overpaying for their monthly expenses, including phone, cable, internet, satellite, security and more. But you can start saving on these expenses and put more money back into your business, and it won’t cost you a dime unless you save. Just upload your bills, and you’ll receive half of any savings we negotiate on your behalf.”

