Financial Optimization Tool For Contractors To Reduce Operating Costs Announced

Recession Resister has announced a new update to its bill reduction service for contractors who are concerned about overpaying for services and utilities.

The newly updated service allows roofers, builders, painters, and other US contractors to upload photos or scanned bills, and the contract negotiation team will examine them at no cost to the client. Where savings can be made, they will pursue the best deal with providers, so clients can save money without switching their service.

Recession Resister explains that most businesses and solo contractors across the US are overpaying for their bills without realizing it - to the tune of $60 billion every year. Many bills outpace inflation - such as the average cable bill, which has increased by 40% since 2010 - and the team can realize savings across TV, internet, mobile, satellite, electricity, and security.

Recession Resister succeeds on a performance basis, collecting 50% of the savings once successful reductions have been secured from the service provider. Within one week of receiving a bill, the negotiating team will make contact and begin working towards a reduced rate, providing detailed reporting and updates throughout the process - and the newly negotiated discounts typically take effect on the next billing cycle.

To enable full transparency, the company grants each contractor access to an online account dashboard for real-time status tracking on all submitted bills, outlining where each negotiation stands, and ensuring clients remain well-informed throughout.

For contractors concerned about historical bills, Recession Resister also provides professional auditing services. The team says around 80% of businesses have been overcharged on utilities over time - but they track down any errors, rectify mistakes, and obtain refunds for the overcharges when warranted.

Recession Resister can also help clients in deregulated energy markets to switch power providers for even more savings, working through its sister company.

A spokesperson states: “Chances are your monthly costs for services have increased consistently over time without you noticing, or that they include hidden fees, old charges that should have disappeared, or some other ‘gotcha’ that you may not even know about.”

