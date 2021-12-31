FinBrain Technologies Revolutionizes Retail Trading By Leveraging The Power Of AI

FinBrain platform has registered users in over 150 countries and subscribers in over 60 countries that utilize its tools and data.

—

FinBrain team is pleased to introduce its platform. It uses AI technologies, which aim to simplify things by enabling traders to use AI and alternative data to make trading choices, thus leveraging the power of artificial intelligence in investing.

This innovative platform's AI algorithms identify complicated trading patterns across many marketplaces in real-time. The firm uses machine learning and big data processing to give customers continual compliance risk assessment and optimal trading selections, thus allowing traders to make better decisions.

Trend-Setting Platform

The service, which was previously exclusively accessible to fund-to-fund, hedge funds, ultra-high net worth individuals, and sovereign wealth funds, is now available to all customers worldwide by FinBrain.

Using AI, the platform uses pattern recognition and a price forecasting system to identify daily top stocks. Its primary purpose is to develop algorithmic trading systems that aid investors. Thus, investment customers may profit from data science without costly in-house expertise and make better-informed investment decisions.

Advanced deep learning systems may help users optimize earnings and minimize risks. These Deep Learning algorithms employ historical pricing data, technical indicators, and market sentiment to forecast future prices as fundamental and technical analyses have lost their edge. Daily stock prediction for the next 10 days and 12 months for over 10,000 assets, & World stocks, ETFs, Commodity Futures, Crypto, and Foreign currencies are now be forecasted using Finbrains AI-driven platform.

Deep Roots Of FinBrain

FinBrain has registered users in over 150 countries and subscribers in over 60 countries that utilize its tools and data. Its service subscriptions vary from $80 per month to $900 per year. Furthermore, it lets customers see how the firm's deep learning algorithms have outperformed the markets in different asset classes over time.

Users may access numerous services using the dashboard interface. The program collects and analyses vast volumes of price, technical, and alternative data every day using deep neural networks to provide future price forecasts using stock forecast algorithm.

Analysts' recommendations and sentiment ratings are available along with company technical status and top holders. The AI technology collects sentiment analysis data from 20+ primary financial news sources.

The portal also provides stock price goals and buy/sell signals from central investment banks and research organizations and transactions made by US Representatives and Senators.

It also offers a competitive advantage by providing insider trades, transaction kinds, share counts, and money amounts. Through its interface and API, traders may access sophisticated charts, AI-generated daily and monthly forecasts, and alternative data.

About FinBrain Technologies:

FinBrain Technologies helps traders make decisive and accurate trading decisions by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence in investing. It offers these services that were once only accessible to top-tier traders.

Contact Info:

Name: FinBrain Team

Email: Send Email

Organization: FinBrain Technologies LLC

Website: https://finbrain.tech/

Release ID: 89058456