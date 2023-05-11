Find Addiction Rehabs Announces New Resources for Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance Coverage for Addiction Treatment

Find Addiction Rehabs has launched new resources for rehab centers that accept Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance, including a searchable directory and insurance coverage guide. The move is aimed at expanding access to high-quality addiction treatment options for individuals seeking treatment.

—

Find Addiction Rehabs, the leading resource for individuals seeking addiction treatment, today announced the launch of new resources for rehab centers that take Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance. The resources are designed to help clients find the best addiction treatment options available to them, matched to their needs and with details on the costs of attending treatment using their BCBS policy.

In recent years, the opioid epidemic has ravaged communities across the United States. Millions of Americans have struggled with addiction, and many have turned to rehab centers for help. However, the cost of addiction treatment can be prohibitively expensive, and many people cannot afford to pay for treatment out of pocket.

To address this issue, Find Addiction Rehabs has partnered with accredited rehab centers that accept Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance. Blue Cross Blue Shield is one of the largest health insurance providers in the United States, and their plans cover a wide range of addiction treatment options.

"Our goal is to help as many people as possible find the help they need to overcome addiction," said a spokesperson for Find Addiction Rehabs. "We believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality addiction treatment, regardless of their financial situation. By partnering with rehab centers that take most forms of BCBS insurance, we can help more people get the treatment they need to rebuild their lives."

The new resources include a searchable directory of rehab centers that accept Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance, as well as a guide to understanding insurance coverage for addiction treatment. The directory allows patients to search for rehab centers by location, type of treatment, and other criteria and provides detailed information about each center, including their accreditation status, treatment options, and insurance coverage.





The insurance coverage guide provides detailed information about the types of addiction treatment services that are covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance, including treatment facilities that take BCBS PPO plans as well as information about deductibles, co-payments, and other out-of-pocket costs. The guide is designed to help patients understand their insurance coverage and make informed decisions about their addiction treatment options.

In addition to the new resources for rehab centers that accept Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance, Find Addiction Rehabs also offers a wide range of resources for individuals seeking addiction treatment. These resources include a 24/7 helpline, an online chat service, and a comprehensive addiction treatment guide.

"We understand that addiction is a complex and challenging disease and that every individual's journey to recovery is unique," continues their spokesperson. "That's why we offer a wide range of resources to help people find the help they need"

With the launch of these new resources, as well as a new guide to using Highmark BCBS for rehab care, Find Addiction Rehabs is reaffirming its commitment to helping individuals overcome addiction and rebuild their lives. The organization will continue to work with rehab centers to expand access to high-quality addiction treatment options for all those struggling with substances across the United States.

