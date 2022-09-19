Find and Join New IDOs through Uplift, Verified by Blockpass

HONG KONG, Sep 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Compliance provider and expert Blockpass is proud to reveal its new partnership with Uplift, an IDO launchpad platform that facilitates and accelerates the launch of innovative blockchain projects. Besides providing KYC options for Uplift's platform, in this exciting new partnership Blockpass and Uplift will be conducting AMAs, giveaways and rewarding both LIFT tokens and facilitating IDO access to Blockpass users.



Uplift is an award-winning investment platform that incubates, launches and accelerates blockchain-based projects, such as crypto, DeFi, Web3.0, GameFi, NFT and DEX projects. The Uplift launchpad is uniquely designed to be adaptive, fair and welcoming to the fast growing projects that it supports, and values community. Some of Uplift's focal points include making investment accessible, unique referral programmes, fully vetted projects, investors insurance, easy accessibility to all and a fair lottery system to allow everyone - not just whales - to be involved in IDOs. The platform currently boasts in excess of 8000 unique stakers, over US$1,200,000 raised capital and more than US$826,000 total locked value.



Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users. Currently with more than 500,000 verified user identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date over 3000 services have taken advantage of this opportunity to get access to users with reusable digital identity profiles.



"IDOs have already started proving their importance and we've seen just how crucial companies like Uplift are for supporting and accelerating good projects into the blockchain ecosystem," said Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. "We're particularly glad to see Uplift's commitment to safety and security of its users, not just with Blockpass' solutions but with its own investor insurance methods and fairness checks in place."



"At Uplift, the protection of our community is of the utmost importance, which is why we are pleased to be partnering with Blockpass to offer our users their best-in-class KYC services," said Growth Lead, Irina Berezina.



Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and organizations it has partnered with and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. The existential need for DeFi projects to be regulatory compliant and the recent integrations have led to a surge in interest for Blockpass' On-chain KYC(TM) solution which promises to change the way blockchains enable compliance. Through its recent work with Animoca Brands, Blockpass is developing the ability to provide KYC where the delivery of the verification result is provably sent and shown on a blockchain without sharing the underlying data. This represents a significant step towards the future Blockpass hopes to bring about where identity verification can be proved without revealing any personal information at all.



About Blockpass



Blockpass is building trust in the Crypto Economy by providing....

- A home for all your Crypto KYC needs - KYC & AML for DeFi, exchanges & blockchains, Travel Rule provision for regulated VASPs, and blockchain forensics.

- A decentralized network of over one million crypto enthusiasts with portable KYC profiles and around one thousand business customers.

- The fastest, most affordable, fully stacked KYC & AML screening in the Crypto sector.



In 2021, Blockpass was invited to enter the Cohort 7 of the UK Financial Conduct Authority Sandbox to offer a pilot our solutions for the UK market. Blockpass also introduced the On-chain KYCTM solution that enables customers to access zero-knowledge verification of users so they can access provably completed verifications and adhere to standards without seeing the underpinning data. In 2022, Animoca Brands and Yuga Labs utilized On-chain KYC when they verified over 150,000 users in the $320 million Otherside NFT sale - the largest to date in Crypto sector history.



The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play. For more information and updates, please visit and sign up to the following:



Promotional video:

Website:

Email:



About Uplift DAO



Who are Uplift?

Invest in the future and earn in the present with Uplift. Uplift is an award-winning launchpad for IDOs. They incubate, launch & accelerate Crypto, Defi, Web3.0, GameFi, NFT, & DEX Projects.



They believe that early investment opportunities should be accessible to all, which is why they offer a low barrier to entry, making it quick and easy for you to get into the early stages of best-in-class ventures!



They assess the entire project, from the team of founders to the technology behind it, to ensure the company has a viable use case and is ultimately an excellent investment for their community of users.



Why Buy and Stake LIFT?

Only the best-in-class projects! Uplift has launched many successful projects, with NFT4Play raising $200,000 BUSD and YouMinter raising up to $450,675 BUSD. In addition, some of their projects have made gains of over 13x! When you stake $LIFT you get access to their upcoming IDOs and the chance to make huge profits!



Unique Referral Programs

Once you've staked your $LIFT tokens, you can earn additional rewards for every person you introduce to Uplift, which means even more passive income!



Earn in the Present

The more $LIFT you stake and the longer you stake it, the higher the rewards!



Low barrier to entry

Most launchpads require a significant upfront investment before you can participate in IDOs, making a lot of launchpads exclusive clubs for rich "whales" that exclude the average retail investor. Uplift changes this and makes it easy for everyone to get involved, requiring a minimum stake of just $100 worth of $LIFT tokens.



Fair Lottery System

Uplift operates a Fair Lottery system that ensures a "whale-resistant" approach to IDOs, allowing wallets of all sizes to access the sea of opportunities it provides.



Opportunity to access private round investments

Obtain the same benefits as venture capital firms! You can access exclusive investment rounds by staking 10,000 $LIFT tokens!



Price Protection Promise

Uplift offers a unique offer to protect investors - their Price Protection Promise! IDOs on Uplift come with a KPI-based refund guarantee if a project doesn't hit the agreed KPIs at the token generation event (TGE). This makes investing in IDOs with Uplift almost risk-free!



Everyone has a say!

Uplift operates as a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO). So as a $LIFT token holder, you have voting rights and can also participate in decision-making about the future of Uplift! So with Uplift, your voice matters!



Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com HONG KONG, Sep 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Compliance provider and expert Blockpass is proud to reveal its new partnership with Uplift, an IDO launchpad platform that facilitates and accelerates the launch of innovative blockchain projects. Besides providing KYC options for Uplift's platform, in this exciting new partnership Blockpass and Uplift will be conducting AMAs, giveaways and rewarding both LIFT tokens and facilitating IDO access to Blockpass users.Uplift is an award-winning investment platform that incubates, launches and accelerates blockchain-based projects, such as crypto, DeFi, Web3.0, GameFi, NFT and DEX projects. The Uplift launchpad is uniquely designed to be adaptive, fair and welcoming to the fast growing projects that it supports, and values community. Some of Uplift's focal points include making investment accessible, unique referral programmes, fully vetted projects, investors insurance, easy accessibility to all and a fair lottery system to allow everyone - not just whales - to be involved in IDOs. The platform currently boasts in excess of 8000 unique stakers, over US$1,200,000 raised capital and more than US$826,000 total locked value.Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users. Currently with more than 500,000 verified user identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date over 3000 services have taken advantage of this opportunity to get access to users with reusable digital identity profiles."IDOs have already started proving their importance and we've seen just how crucial companies like Uplift are for supporting and accelerating good projects into the blockchain ecosystem," said Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. "We're particularly glad to see Uplift's commitment to safety and security of its users, not just with Blockpass' solutions but with its own investor insurance methods and fairness checks in place.""At Uplift, the protection of our community is of the utmost importance, which is why we are pleased to be partnering with Blockpass to offer our users their best-in-class KYC services," said Growth Lead, Irina Berezina.Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and organizations it has partnered with and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. The existential need for DeFi projects to be regulatory compliant and the recent integrations have led to a surge in interest for Blockpass' On-chain KYC(TM) solution which promises to change the way blockchains enable compliance. Through its recent work with Animoca Brands, Blockpass is developing the ability to provide KYC where the delivery of the verification result is provably sent and shown on a blockchain without sharing the underlying data. This represents a significant step towards the future Blockpass hopes to bring about where identity verification can be proved without revealing any personal information at all.About BlockpassBlockpass is building trust in the Crypto Economy by providing....- A home for all your Crypto KYC needs - KYC & AML for DeFi, exchanges & blockchains, Travel Rule provision for regulated VASPs, and blockchain forensics.- A decentralized network of over one million crypto enthusiasts with portable KYC profiles and around one thousand business customers.- The fastest, most affordable, fully stacked KYC & AML screening in the Crypto sector.In 2021, Blockpass was invited to enter the Cohort 7 of the UK Financial Conduct Authority Sandbox to offer a pilot our solutions for the UK market. Blockpass also introduced the On-chain KYCTM solution that enables customers to access zero-knowledge verification of users so they can access provably completed verifications and adhere to standards without seeing the underpinning data. In 2022, Animoca Brands and Yuga Labs utilized On-chain KYC when they verified over 150,000 users in the $320 million Otherside NFT sale - the largest to date in Crypto sector history.The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play. For more information and updates, please visit and sign up to the following:Promotional video: https://youtu.be/SvO2cw3e-SI Website: http://www.blockpass.org Email: sales@blockpass.org About Uplift DAOWho are Uplift?Invest in the future and earn in the present with Uplift. Uplift is an award-winning launchpad for IDOs. They incubate, launch & accelerate Crypto, Defi, Web3.0, GameFi, NFT, & DEX Projects.They believe that early investment opportunities should be accessible to all, which is why they offer a low barrier to entry, making it quick and easy for you to get into the early stages of best-in-class ventures!They assess the entire project, from the team of founders to the technology behind it, to ensure the company has a viable use case and is ultimately an excellent investment for their community of users.Why Buy and Stake LIFT?Only the best-in-class projects! Uplift has launched many successful projects, with NFT4Play raising $200,000 BUSD and YouMinter raising up to $450,675 BUSD. In addition, some of their projects have made gains of over 13x! When you stake $LIFT you get access to their upcoming IDOs and the chance to make huge profits!Unique Referral ProgramsOnce you've staked your $LIFT tokens, you can earn additional rewards for every person you introduce to Uplift, which means even more passive income!Earn in the PresentThe more $LIFT you stake and the longer you stake it, the higher the rewards!Low barrier to entryMost launchpads require a significant upfront investment before you can participate in IDOs, making a lot of launchpads exclusive clubs for rich "whales" that exclude the average retail investor. Uplift changes this and makes it easy for everyone to get involved, requiring a minimum stake of just $100 worth of $LIFT tokens.Fair Lottery SystemUplift operates a Fair Lottery system that ensures a "whale-resistant" approach to IDOs, allowing wallets of all sizes to access the sea of opportunities it provides.Opportunity to access private round investmentsObtain the same benefits as venture capital firms! You can access exclusive investment rounds by staking 10,000 $LIFT tokens!Price Protection PromiseUplift offers a unique offer to protect investors - their Price Protection Promise! IDOs on Uplift come with a KPI-based refund guarantee if a project doesn't hit the agreed KPIs at the token generation event (TGE). This makes investing in IDOs with Uplift almost risk-free!Everyone has a say!Uplift operates as a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO). So as a $LIFT token holder, you have voting rights and can also participate in decision-making about the future of Uplift! So with Uplift, your voice matters!Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com