Find Quality Hand-blown Baseball Bat Decanter And Other Gift Sets At Surprises & Gifts

Surprises & Gifts offers a variety of exquisitely designed gifts with their baseball bat decanter set as a featured store item for wine and whiskey lovers.

Surprises & Gifts is an e-commerce store famous for its vast and unique selection of gifts. With a wide collection of gift items, their baseball bat decanter with four whiskey glasses makes the perfect gift choice for any special occasion.

The baseball bat decanter by Surprises & Gifts stood out as a featured product as it exhibits a unique design and is very much similar to an actual baseball bat in size. It also has a capacity of approximately 750ml, which is equivalent to a standard bottle of whiskey or wine.

In addition to that, the baseball bat decanter set comes with four individual whiskey glasses each, with an ornate design of a protruding baseball design right at the bottom of the glasses which adds a premium quality to it as a gift set. More surprises for their customers would be the beautiful mahogany wood decanter holder included in the purchase of the full baseball bat decanter set.

Not only would this be a unique and fun gift for the receiver, but the baseball bat decanter also stood out as a whiskey decanter with superior quality and craftsmanship. Surprises & Gifts prided itself for its hand-blown baseball bat decanter which is made of 100% lead-free borosilicate glass making it a safe alternative to glasses or crystals.

More to add to this product is the glass stopper. For customers who prioritize the use of decanter to serve liquor instead of keeping it as collectibles, the baseball bat decanter comes with an airtight ground glass stopper. The airtight stopper ensures that the quality of the alcohol inside is preserved well by not overexposing the drink to air which causes evaporation of the alcohol quicker. So, the baseball bat decanter by Surprises & Gifts provides much-needed reassurance for wine and whiskey connoisseurs.

The spokesperson has also quoted, “we don’t want to follow the conventional trend but instead, to focus on pieces that we feel that our customers will be excited about.” It was also emphasized that each and every item in-store are distinctive and the collection is specially curated to be fun and quirky.

To learn more about the baseball bat decanter product, visit the online store at https://www.surprisesandgifts.com/products/baseball-bat-whiskey-decanter-set-with-4-baseball-glasses

About Surprises & Gifts

Surprises & Gifts is an e-commerce store that offers its customers a vast number of unique and thoughtfully curated gift items that complement any kind of occasion ranging from birthdays to anniversaries or any form of celebrations throughout the year.

Carrying the motto of not being a “cookie-cutter apparel store with lackluster selection and boring gifts,” they are an e-commerce store that wants and strives to keep things exciting and will ensure that their collections never run stale. Every month, Surprises & Gifts will put up about 100 new and exceptional items that keep up the hype for their customers to discover. The baseball bat decanter is one of their most notable selections so far.

What many didn’t know about is that the baseball bat decanter and other pieces of items Surprises & Gifts choose to display on the store are never mass-produced. The items are selected for the reason that they are mostly hand-blown by skilled artisans from Brooklyn, New York. To learn more about them and their unique gifts, visit the online store at https://www.surprisesandgifts.com.

