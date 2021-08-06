Find Your Complete DREAM Team: Nu Skin Puts a Spotlight on Its Self-Care Beauty Devices

SINGAPORE, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the kickoff of SEA L!VE Digital, Nu Skin, a global leader in innovative beauty and wellness products, is reshaping the beauty and wellness industry with its at-home beauty devices powered by technology. Held from 5 to 8 August 2021, SEA L!VE Digital offers an immersive, yet fun Virtual Expo experience for all to learn about Nu Skin and discover the DREAM Team of award-winning ageLOC beauty devices.

With the rise in people staying at home, technology has become a major driver in shaping the beauty industry, particularly in South-East Asia. Home to some of the world's fastest-growing beauty markets, including Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore, the region's beauty industry has recorded an average yearly growth above 6% according to Euromonitor . At the same time, popularity for home-use beauty devices has continued to skyrocket with the market projected to triple in size by 2024, compared to 2018. In this fast-paced environment, beauty tech brands are innovating the future of at-home skincare, with Nu Skin leading the charge.

"Each DREAM Team device works to target different needs of your skin, so you can use whatever device or devices you want to help fulfil all your skin care goals, in the comfort of your own home. Taking care of your skin is a team sport and it's never dependent on just a single product," said Loo Hwee Hwee, Regional Vice President for Marketing, Southeast Asia.



How to choose a DREAM Team beauty device

Visitors to the SEA L!VE Virtual Expo can get to learn more about the DREAM Team of beauty devices, the story behind the world's number one beauty devices brand, and other Nu Skin products in a fun interactive environment. Join the event and learn how you can live healthier, look younger and win prizes by joining various game booths and activities! To participate, please visit the official SEA L!VE Digital website . Hear from our Nu Skin scientists about product innovation and the science behind the product development in a special broadcast on Saturday, 7 August 2021, at 2pm (Singapore time).



World’s #1 Brand for Beauty Devices Systems

Ranked the World's Number one brand for beauty device systems for four consecutive years[1] by Euromonitor, Nu Skin combines scientifically formulated serums and treatments with at-home beauty devices. The result is a highly in-demand range of solutions to cleanse, treat, boost, and care for more youthful-looking and healthier skin. With rigor in both device and ingredient delivery, Nu Skin personalizes the home beauty experience and delivers proven results that address beauty from both the inside and the outside.

For more information and to shop the products shown during the SEAL!VE Virtual Expo, please visit Nu Skin's official website.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand, that helps one look and feel younger. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry's consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel. Nu Skin International is a wholly owned subsidiary of NSE, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: NUS). More information is available at nuskin.com.

