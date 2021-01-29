Finding opportunity in adversity - SHAREit's road to becoming Multi-National

SHAREit expands to newer markets and garners numerous accolades in the mobile application industry in 2020

SINGAPORE, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is usually believed that businesses are a function of the environment they operate in. The past year has been nothing but a testimony to prove that statement. With the entire year being a long trail of uncertain events, businesses were forced to anticipate and adapt according to the changing scenarios. Strategies were aligned and realigned according to the ever-evolving consumer behavior due to the pandemic, and the entire process is bound to go down as a case study for the future. But even during these testing times, some companies managed to rise to the challenge and come out victorious. SHAREit is one such brand.



SHAREit

SHAREit is a global mobile application that started as a file-sharing platform. It wasn't before long that it transformed into one of the world's leading content streaming, gaming, and file-sharing platforms. Its success can be attributed to the application's unique product offering, adaptability, and localization of content to match the users' preferences. SHAREit made great strides in 2020 to ensure growth by expanding its services in key emerging markets. The company set up local teams in MENA and Southeast Asia while growing the business to multiple markets like Israel, Turkey, and Europe. In addition to setting up regional offices, SHAREit also believes in employing local personnel who understand the market's sensibilities. The company now employs people from over 15 nationalities across its offices.

SHAREit also fittingly garnered various accolades through the course of the year. With the year starting with SHAREit being included in the Top 10 Most Downloaded mobile applications globally in the State of Mobile in 2020 by App Annie. Followed by the application being recognized as the fastest growing media publisher according to the AppsFlyer Performance Index Report. The platform observed a growth rate of 160% in-app installs in H1 2020 compared to the H2 2019 edition of the same report. This rise was accompanied by a significant increase in the application's client base, helping it secure the top spot in the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

These recognitions are a testament to SHAREit's evolution as a full-fledged content provider and its desirability among marketers as an advertising solution provider. With a user base of over 1.8 billion globally and speaking 45 languages in about 200 countries and regions, SHAREit is a one of a kind platform that provides not only short format content but also a wide array of games in the application, making it a one-stop-shop for the user's digital entertainment needs. The application also works seamlessly online and offline, providing marketers with a significant incremental audience. Additionally, SHAREit is one of the first ecosystems to partner with Google Play to verify, authenticate and attribute each peer 2 peer app to support stable partnerships with its clients. Overall, through its expansive and diverse user demographic, the application helps brands precisely target and influence customers and drive user acquisition. It also offers differential advertising solutions for various marketing objectives like brand awareness, app installs, retargeting, and re-engagement.

Exponential growth while ensuring the steady evolution of the application as a trustworthy digital entertainment provider has been the key to SHAREit's success mantra in the past year. The application continually strives towards attracting wider audiences and reach more markets. Moreover, its diverse consumer set and unique advertising offerings have made it a success among markets and garner numerous accolades.

About SHAREit:

SHAREit is one of the world's largest offline and online platform that provides file sharing, gaming, and content streaming service. It has 1.8 billion users and more than 500 million MAU globally with a strong market presence in SEA, Middle East, Africa, etc. SHAREit was recognised as the fastest growing media publisher globally in H1 2020 by AppsFlyer. The app is owned by Smart Media4U Technology Pte. Ltd headquartered in Singapore.