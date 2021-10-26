Fintech the Main Driver of Financial Services Employment Up 45% in Q3 2021 from Q2: Michael Page Indonesia

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach - 26 October 2021 - According to job opportunity data shared by global recruitment specialists Michael Page Indonesia the number of jobs rose in Q3 2021 compared to Q2 led by job positions within Financial Services (up 45%), Digital (up 14%) and Technology (up 13%).









Olly Riches, President Director of Michael Page Indonesia & Philippines

Olly Riches, President Director of Michael Page Indonesia & Philippines observes, "As Indonesia continues to enjoy a digital boom, multinational and domestic financial services players are investing heavily into Fintech. This is the key enabler for the Indonesian population to access e-wallets, make online payments and manage all their banking and insurance activities. There is also keen competition between the traditional financial services firms and the new Fintech start ups for Indonesian talent right now which is really driving the healthy hiring activity."

Similarly, the uptick in Digital job opportunities (up 14%) is again led by tech unicorns who initiated growth in Indonesia and is currently being fuelled by changing lifestyles due to the pandemic. "Indonesia is a young population who are savvy with home deliveries and online services which makes it a very compelling demographic for rapid growth in this space. We have seen quite an increase in employment opportunities as well within private equity and venture capital firms for their portfolio businesses, which are often in digital and technology," Olly Riches continues.



As the population becomes increasingly connected, Indonesians who live in farther out locations now have access to education and healthcare via technology as well. In order to provide these essential services to the large population, Medtech and Edtech have also emerged as one of the key growth areas in order to reach citizens living outside of the major cities.

The technology required to deliver on those platforms has also created the 13% rise in job opportunities. "Primarily seen in software development and product engineering, the government push led by President Jokowi to nurture these talents within Indonesia is key to ensuring we maintain a sustainable technology-driven economy and increase the prominence of Indonesia on the world map," speaks Olly Riches from recent observations.

Source: Information procured from Michael Page Indonesia's proprietary data





