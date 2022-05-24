Fintech Startup krip Launches Hong Kong’s First Personalized Credit Card Deals & Offers Platform to Help People Spend Smarter

krip’s comprehensive and centralized deals database will enable consumers to discover over 6,000 deals and offers across 480 cards

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 24 May 2022 - krip , a local fintech startup and Hong Kong Cyberport incubatee, today launched a personalized, comprehensive and centralized credit card deals and offers platform that empowers Hong Kong consumers to spend smarter and to get the most out of their cards.krip's intuitive user interface makes deals and offers more visible and easily searchable, allowing people to discover over 6,000 deals from 3,000 merchants covering over 480 credit and debit cards. Consumers on the go using the krip HK mobile app can discover all the great deals nearby in real-time across seven major categories, including dining, fashion & accessories, beauty & wellness, entertainment & lifestyle, home living, travel and healthcare.The krip HK app is free for consumers. Anyone can download the iOS or Android app to start discovering credit card deals and offers by exploring merchant categories, searching for specific stores or restaurant names, or browsing nearby shops in the district. For a more personalized experience, consumers can register an account and select their card(s) by tapping on the cards' images to set up their personal profiles. This will allow consumers to discover the relevant deals and offers applicable to their own cards, leading to an easier, faster and more personalized experience., said: "Through a personal experience, I discovered that many deals and offers are left to chance, and most cardholders don't even know they are missing out. This meant that there was a huge gap in Hong Kong's credit card market, creating a whole layer of deals and offers available to cardholders that have remained difficult to discover. It was clear that consumers would benefit significantly from an intuitive and centralized platform where they could easily discover the deals and offers available to them and spend smarter to maximize the benefits they are entitled to. We are extremely excited to introduce krip to Hong Kong consumers so that they can truly discover the world of credit card deals and offers to its fullest and no longer have to leave money on the table when paying with credit cards."With its mission to empower consumers to spend smarter with innovative technology and information transparency, krip aims to revolutionize deals marketing by facilitating information exchange across all three parties — consumers, merchants and financial institutions — through open API. By leveraging open API, krip has built a comprehensive deals data ecosystem that harnesses artificial intelligence to uncover and analyze consumer spending patterns, preferences and trends through the platform.From shopping malls and retail outlets, to restaurant reservation platforms and e-commerce portals, businesses can take advantage of open API to access krip's comprehensive deals database, and drive their business with thousands of attractive and personalized deals. Merchants can better understand their customers to further personalize deals and offers, while financial institutions can develop more effective targeted marketing strategies to increase card usage and loyalty."FinTech has been integrated into our everyday life, bringing instant benefits for the general public," said. "As a major start-up incubator and the largest FinTech community in Hong Kong, Cyberport is delighted to see our incubatee krip successfully launch this innovative and personalised platform. The platform can help consumers spend smarter and, at the same time, can boost the economy by further stimulating their desire to consume, especially as the pandemic situation is stabilizing, and the retail and food & beverage sectors are gradually recovering. Congratulations to the team at krip on a successful launch."

For more information about krip, visit https://www.krip-hk.com/about/ .



