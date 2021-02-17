UP Fintech's Subsidiary in Singapore Sees Over 100% Growth in Client Accounts in Three Consecutive Quarters

BEIJING, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (the "Company", a NASDAQ-listed company under the ticker "TIGR", and all of its subsidiaries and consolidated entities), a leading online brokerage focusing on global Chinese investors, recently announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Tiger Brokers Singapore, delivered over 100% quarterly growth in client accounts for the third consecutive quarter as of December 31, 2020. During the aforementioned period, the company's number of active traders grew at an average monthly growth rate of 45% compared to an industry growth rate of around 20% in Singapore.

UP Fintech Holding Limited made its most notable foray yet into international markets with the launch of its trading platform in Singapore in February 2020, when the company established its regional office with a local team of experienced financial services professionals. By leveraging its parent company's proprietary technology, Tiger Brokers Singapore is able to provide a comprehensive and user-friendly online trading experience for Singapore-based investors.

Mr. Wu Tianhua, CEO of UP Fintech commented, "Over the past six years, we have developed an integrated trading platform that is capable of managing capital flows across multiple exchanges and classes of securities. With some of the lowest commission rates in the industry, we hope to offer investors in Singapore a diversified list of product offerings and an easy-to-use investing platform with a comprehensive set of analytical tools and real-time market information".

"We continue to see strong interest in global investing from Singaporean clients and we are committed to bring more products to our customers," Said Wu. Tiger Brokers Singapore now offers investors the ability to trade securities listed in Singapore, The U.S., Hong Kong, and Australia. Other investment products include options, warrants, and futures. The company also recently enabled Singapore clients to invest in global mutual funds through its signature "Fund Mall", a one-stop shop that allows investors to allocate their capital across more than 100 funds from multinational asset management firms.

According to Wu, the investing app launched in Singapore was specifically designed to accommodate local users' preferences. For example, Tiger Brokers Singapore has integrated with SingPass and partnered with DBS to streamline its online account opening process as well as allow instant transfers between clients' bank and brokerage accounts.

"We want the onboarding process to be seamless, easy, and the interface to be intuitive. We will continue to invest heavily in technology research and development to meet various user needs. We believe this will help to ensure a constant inflow of high quality clients to our platform and position us for continued growth," Wu added.

About UP Fintech

Founded in 2014, UP Fintech Holding Limited quickly become the platform of choice for trading U.S. securities online among global Chinese investors. The company reached the million-account milestone in October 2020, representing a growth rate that is faster than any other online brokerage firm focusing on global Chinese investors.

