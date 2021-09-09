FinVolution Group Forms Strategic Cooperation with Yillion Bank and Ocean Engine on Digitalization in Financial Services

SHANGHAI, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution", or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that it has entered into strategic cooperation agreements with Ocean Engine, and Yillion Bank, one of the first four licensed Internet banks in China, to explore new opportunities in empowering traditional financial institutions' business growth across multiple aspects, including marketing, daily operations, credit risk controls and ecosystem building.

Mr. Alexis Xu, the Chief Financial Officer of FinVolution, commented, "It is our great honor to form this in-depth cooperation with Yillion Bank and Ocean Engine. Leveraging resources and joint strength of the three parties, we are poised to explore more possibilities of futuristic fintech models, driving digital transformation across financial services at a faster pace and achieve win-win outcomes for all three parties in a new digital ecosystem."

Mr. Hui Yu, the General Manager of Yillion Bank, inclusive finance department, commented, "We have already built a solid relationship with FinVolution and this strategic agreement further strengthened our partnership. Building on digitization initiatives supported by FinVolution and Ocean Engine, we will sharpen our capabilities to acquire more customers online, further exploring user habits, content marketing and more user scenarios to deliver superior internet-based financial services."

Mr. Xin Long Chang, the General Manager of Ocean Engine, commented, "We are very delighted to commence this tripartite collaboration to build an ecosystem to the benefits of all three parties. Leveraging Ocean Engine's sales and marketing capabilities, we look forward to working together with FinVolution and Yillion Bank to promote inclusive finance with greater efficiency through digital financial services."

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in China and internationally connecting underserved borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had over 130.8 million cumulative registered users.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.finvgroup.com.

About Yillion Bank

Yillion Bank is one of the four Internet banks that have been allowed to carry out online deposit and loan business throughout the country, and is also the first private bank in Northeast China. With "digital banking" as its positioning, Yillion Bank has established the industry's advanced distributed technology architecture and intelligent risk control system by relying on big data, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and other scientific and technological means, which can provide customers with safe and convenient financial services.

For more information, please visit: http://www.yillionbank.com

