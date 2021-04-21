FinVolution Propels Growth in Phillippines, with Its JuanHand Platform Facilitating Local Finance Development

SHANGHAI, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 15 April, 2021, FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) successfully hosted its first Partner Conference with the theme "Business Innovation with FinVolution" in Shanghai. The conference attracted more than 100 guests from the government as well as academic and financial institutions.

As a pioneer in the fintech industry at the advent of the digital era, FinVolution is dedicated to innovate continuously with its partners to provide a broad user base with more digital and intelligent financial services, while actively expanding technological finance solutions in Southeast Asia region.

In the Philippines, Finvolution has established it's wholly-owned subsidiary WeFund Lending Corp. This unit's product JuanHand owns an online lending license from the nation's Securities and Exchange Commission, and has served more than 1.3 million users in the country. WeFund also has robust partnerships with multiple enterprises ranging from e-commmerce and retailing companies to banks, including the Union Bank of the Philippines.



More and more Filipinos are now trusting JuanHand as it helps them get through their daily financial struggles via its online lending capabilities.

While promoting financial services, WeFund has also actively undertaken social responsibilities. Following the decade's worst floods in Manila on October 2020, it collaborated with prestigious ABS-CBN Foundation to donate food and drinking water to victims. Additionally, in the wake of tough challenges stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, WeFund donated medical materials such as protective clothing and masks to 10 hospitals in Manila treating Covid patients, and police stations in Taguig.



JuanHand Cares: JuanHand team collaborates with ABS-CBN Foundation to help the victims of flood-stricken communities during the Typhoon Ulysses Drive last December 2020.



JuanHand Cares: JuanHand team collaborates with medical frontliners from various hospitals around Mega Manila area to extend more help by giving communities of nurses and doctors Personal Protective Equipment in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since inception, FinVolution has worked hard to develop strong innovation capabilities and accumulate in-depth experience in the technological finance landscape to further its mission-"To leverage innovative technology to make financial services better."The Company remains firmly committed to empowering financial services with proprietary cutting-edge technologies, and benefiting people's lives as a result. In the age of financial globalization, FinVolution will continue leveraging its comprehensive insights to capture development opportunities, while also joining hands with an increasing number of partners to revolutionize financial businesses with technological innovation.