FIRE Fit Spreads Its Flames To The Sunshine Coast

Second FIRE Fit location in Australia opens this October

STRIKE

Fight club meets night club. It's all the power of old school kickboxing, drilled and skilled in a high-energy, high intensity group atmosphere. So tick off that cardio workout and FIRE off that stress relief in just one 45-minute session.

REVOLUTION

Ignite a real change with FIRE Revolution. We've tailored this 45-minute high-intensity, circuit-based programme to help you spark your FIRE REVOLUTION is all about the community, grinding and sweating together. With a combo like that, there's no doubt you'll have a blazing time.

About FIRE Fit

QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach - 1 August 2022 - Premium boutique fitness concept is set to spread its flames to the Sunshine Coast this spring with a new 2-studio location opening in the Sunshine Coast suburb of Kawana this October. The Kawana location will be the first FIRE Fit in Queensland, and comes about as a result of a licensing agreement between Evolution Wellness Group (Evolution Wellness), Asia's leading fitness and wellness group, and is the second FIRE Fit location in Australia – the first being FIRE Fit Alexandria, Sydney, which opened late last year. A third FIRE Fit location will also open not long after, this time in the suburb of Sunnybank. said, "In a market with a lot of tough competitors, FIRE Fit really brings its own unique flair to boutique fitness. Its energy and differentiated approach to programming, coupled with its rebel-with-a-cause look, feel, and price points make it a serious contender in the market despite its relative 'newness' locally. We can't wait to open our doors so our members can experience the FIRE difference." Occupying the former PLC site on Capital Place, FIRE Fit Kawana will offer the Signature and classes: Like other FIRE Fit locations offering STRIKE classes, FIRE Fit Kawana will also incorporate connected heavy bag fitness technology from Impact Wrap in its STRIKE classes. Members will be able to quantify their workouts by tracking metrics like force and number of strikes made during a STRIKE class; the harder the punches and kicks, the more points collected to progress up the leaderboard. "All said and done, I have confidence that FIRE Fit fulfils a niche in the market and that it's that "what's next" customers are searching for. We're fairly certain at this point that we're not stopping at only one site!" continued Sean. "Sean and his team themselves are no strangers to the fitness industry, with over two decades' of experience in operating independent gyms, to fitness equipment and education; we're incredibly honoured by the recognition and belief they've accorded us and the FIRE Fit brand in terms of fulfilling a niche in the market, and delivering a quality, out-of-this-world experience," said. "We look forward to the successful launch of FIRE Fit Kawana, and to working alongside Sean, Matt, Kerri, and the team as they scale across Queensland and beyond." Ready to get your going? Pre-register your interest here . Membership prices start from For more information about how you can start a FIRE of your own, please visit https://bit.ly/FIREFitInvest2022

FIRE Fit aspires to be the world's hottest boutique gym brand whose workouts promise to fire you up so you can take on life's challenges with guns blazing. Our inspiring Rockstar trainers deliver some of the most innovative fitness class experiences within a boutique gym environment in the market today, designed to forge, sculpt and shape every body. Start living a life on FIRE.



The FIRE Fit brand is owned by Evolution Wellness Group, Asia's leading health and wellness group, and is available to license. Enquire at https://firefitgroup.com/invest .





About Next Round Investments Pty Ltd.

Having collaborated on another gym project, Kerri, Matt and Sean spent the past 12months looking for new opportunities in the boutique gym space. We come from different career paths with Matt owning an electrical engineering company, Kerri owning her own 24/7 gym and Sean who has worked with some of the largest fitness brands across the world.



Our mission is to provide a welcoming environment for people to exercise and enjoy themselves. We want to create a community atmosphere where people feel comfortable enough exercising without feeling intimidated. We want to give people the tools to achieve their goals and we want to inspire people to live healthier lifestyles.





About Evolution Wellness Group

Established in 2017, Evolution Wellness is Asia's leading health and wellness group with a vision to build a comprehensive wellness ecosystem. Its diverse portfolio of highly complementary brands spans the spectrum of fitness offerings from high value low price (HVLP), to full service and premium boutique gyms, virtual fitness, connected fitness, wellness and a subscription-based SaaS membership management system.



Besides its core business as owner and operator of Asia's largest network of wholly- owned fitness clubs, Evolution Wellness also offers an attractive licensing programme for its HVLP brand GoFit and premium boutique brand FIRE Fit, joint venture opportunities and management consultancy for its wellness brand, Fivelements.



For more information about Evolution Wellness, portfolio brands, and services, please visit www.evolutionwellness.com .



