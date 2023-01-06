The Fire Joker Company begins to work in the U.S. market

The artists' many years of experience allows them to perform at events in different cities and countries. Now the Finnish team Fire Joker is ready to surprise the US audience.

Fire Joker, a team of professional firefighters from Finland, performs light shows and fire tricks. The troupe's program includes numbers of varying difficulty. The performers show performances from a few minutes to 1-1.5 hours. The experience of the firemen in circus troupes for over 8 years gives the right to guarantee a colorful show and unforgettable emotions to the audience.

Originally, the members of the team were part of the circus troupes of famous circuses. They worked with the best masters in the genre of fire shows, gaining experience from them. At the same time, the guys came up with their own props and unique tricks. Later they got to know each other and merged into a separate group of artists.

The guys are known for their colorful stunts and ability to work with different props. In the arsenal of Fire Joker team has not only standard accessories but also the author, allowing to make the show even more colorful and spectacular.

Staging is done to a variety of music. In the program, there is a number of romantic and calm tunes, and there are explosive tracks. This allows us to keep the audience on an emotional swing and stay focused on the action. No one stays indifferent even after a short number of their program.

Safety - the main principle of the Fire Joker team torchbearers. Before the start of the performance, the artists study the venue and make recommendations for its safe organization. Spectators are at a sufficient distance to avoid burns and injuries associated with fire, sparks, and burning sprays. Just in case, among the props necessarily have some fire extinguishers and first-aid kits. In practice, they have never come in handy.

Fire Joker team works on outdoor venues and indoors. Outdoors perform stunts with fire and sparkling props. There is a program with LED accessories for indoor venues. They are no less spectacular, but absolutely safe.

Fire Joker School

The artists are open to communication with fans of fire shows. Recently, the team opened an offline school. Its program includes training in the principles of handling fire props. The minimum training period is 3 months. During this time you will learn the basic figures on one of the shells. The duration of training is not limited. Classes are taught by the same firemen who perform in performances.

Training is conducted exclusively in the form of face-to-face individual and group classes. No remote consulting. Fire Joker takes full responsibility for admitting people to open fire. This means that beginners take the flame in their hands only under the supervision of a mentor.

Anyone, regardless of gender, can become a student at the school. The minimum age of admission to classes is 21 years old. The prerequisite for admission is a certificate of absence of mental illness.

Partnership

The experience of teaching in the offline school and performances in the world circus arenas allowed us to start cooperation with partners under franchise conditions. Fire Joker artists will prepare the staff of the school for the classes, give a simple and clear program and help to organize the whole process. At any time will consult on a variety of issues.

Guys are interested in new partnerships, and therefore open to communication and willing to discuss any terms and conditions of cooperation. Partners from the U.S. are of particular interest, both for events and for opening a network of schools for flamers.

About Us: Fire Joker team are professional flamer artists with a minimum of 8 years experience in the industry. The artists do productions for events of all sizes from corporate parties to stadiums and festivals. The company also includes an offline school of fire artists.

