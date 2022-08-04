Fireplace Ideas Acquires InDecora Interior Design Magazine

—

On 1st August 2022, Fireplace Ideas announced the acquisition of Indecora.com

Fireplace Ideas is an online magazine featuring indoor and outdoor fireplaces for the home and garden. Fireplace Ideas provides inspiration and guidance for those seeking a new fireplace or for those that simply want to spruce up an existing fireplace.

InDecora was established in 2011 and has grown a reputation as a leading online magazine for interior design and home decor. InDecora was dedicated to bringing their readers innovative designs from around the world, featuring both interior design and outdoor living.

InDecora interior design was heavily influenced by modern boho designs and with matching a modern and rustic look. InDecora helped influence their readers for over a decade and Fireplace Ideas intends to protect and develop that legacy.

Stevie Morris, CMO Fireplace Ideas said, "we are excited about the InDecora acquisition, as it will increase our online presence and offer our readers a greater variety of design ideas for the home and garden."

Fireplace Ideas continues to seek opportunities to acquire businesses and to develop partnerships with other magazines in the interior design / home decor magazine sector. Stevie Morris said "Our ambition is to grow Fireplace Ideas into the leading online magazine in this space. We will achieve this by providing our readers with all they need to find the look of their ideal fireplace."

Fireplace ideas will prioritise on the importance of sustainability and eco-friendly fireplaces, with bio ethanol fireplaces becoming ever more influential. Morris added "One of our missions is to educate about the eco-friendly nature and the sustainability benefits of bio ethanol. Bio ethanol is an ideal fuel source to help protect our planet, and it produces no harmful fumes or toxins. Bio ethanol can be safely used inside the home without the need for a flue. There are so many benefits to bio ethanol."

