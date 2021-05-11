GENEVA, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, unveils Path2Farm™, a proprietary digital traceability application for natural ingredients sourcing, from producer to factory. Part of its Naturals Together™ platform for excellence in Naturals, Path2Farm™ adds a new, advanced capability to the Group's responsible sourcing strategy.



Firmenich Launches Path2Farm™, Adding a State-of-the-Art Digital Traceability Tool to its Naturals Together™ Platform

"Path2Farm™ is one of the outcomes of our industry-leading approach to sustainable business. It demonstrates how Firmenich turns ambitious Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) commitments for Nature and People into clear achievements," said Gilbert Ghostine, CEO Firmenich. "Our objective is to register thousands more farmers in the traceability program, bringing advanced digitalization to the most remote fields".

Path2Farm™ provides access to secure and reliable information, ensuring end-to end traceability and transparency through farm geo-plotting. Available on desktop and mobile devices, it connects Firmenich to its suppliers' ecosystems with a single click. An extensive dataset is available on the platform, including farmers' profiling, field locations, agricultural practices, and environmental data. Firmenich's customers will be able to visualize the origins of a product, including the social and environmental impact of its production.

"Our proprietary platform Path2Farm™ already includes three key sourcing countries and contributes to meeting our customers' increasingly high standards for fact-based and verifiable information," said Boet Brinkgreve, President of Ingredients. "It measures positive impact generated by Firmenich's business, from the most sensitive producers' communities to the final extract."

The farmers registered in the first step of the program deliver traceable elemi, vanilla and jasmine in the Philippines, Madagascar and India respectively. Path2Farm™ will continue to grow with the addition of new sources.

Firmenich builds its leadership in Naturals on three pillars: 1) sustainable procurement standards; 2) collections of certified ingredients with strong involvement at source; and 3) innovation.

With Path2Farm™ joining the Naturals Together™ platform, Firmenich is shaping the future of naturals by incorporating digital innovation into its constant quest for traceability and transparency, across complex supply chains, in order to meet the expectations of our customers and consumers. It contributes to the Group's ESG Ambitions 2030 and its journey to B-Corp certification as the number one company in sustainable and renewable ingredients.

More details are available in the video about Path2Farm™, available here, as well as on our dedicated web page http://www.firmenich.com/path2farm.

About Firmenich

Firmenich is the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895 and has been family-owned for 125 years. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company operating primarily in the fragrance and taste market, specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors and ingredients. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers superior innovation in formulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies including biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and taste modulation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 3.9 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2020. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1507628/thumbnail_path2farm.jpg?p=medium600

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/798187/Firmenich_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

Related Links :

http://www.firmenich.com/