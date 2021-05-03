Firmenich Opens Culinary & SmartProteins® Innovation Hub in Singapore

GENEVA, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich, the world's largest privately owned fragrance and taste company, today announces the launch of its Culinary and SmartProteins® Innovation Center in Tuas, Singapore. The new center will serve as a regional R&D hub for Asia and a global center of expertise in alternative proteins for meat and dairy analogs. The Innovation Center is key to Firmenich's Savory vision, to deliver breakthrough integrated solutions in Meat Proteins and Plant-based alternatives bringing together technical expertise in aroma, flavor, taste, umami and texture solutions from Campus and Firmenich.

"Leading the industry in alternative protein solutions is a key focus for Firmenich and this is an important milestone in our global expansion of capabilities," said Emmanuel Butstraen, Global President, Taste & Beyond at Firmenich. "The center will allow us to partner closely with our customers to serve a fast-growing number of Flexitarian consumers with delicious food & beverage options."

"Supporting the move towards plant-based diets and reducing reliance on animal products is in line with our ESG Ambitions 2030 to support significant reductions in emissions and water use," Emmanuel Butstraen added. "We are proud to have Singapore's Economic Development Board (EDB) as a partner in this investment. This new facility will be home to some of the best talent in the industry across several disciplines to deliver truly innovative, consumer-focused integrated solutions."

Asia Pacific is the fastest- growing region for plant-based alternatives worldwide and is estimated to grow 25% by 2025. The new SmartProteins® center in Singapore will enable Firmenich to meet this growing demand by combining its global expertise and Campus solutions.

"Firmenich's comprehensive portfolio of Smart Proteins® capabilities include ingredients and delivery technologies designed to create great-tasting plant-based food and beverages," said Jun Saplad, Taste & Beyond's Regional President for Asia. "By harnessing our deep regional and local understanding and our expertise in taste and plant-based proteins, the Innovation Center will allow us to tailor solutions to the unique needs of the Asian market and explore new angles for meat-free dishes."

"Firmenich's decision to select Singapore as its alternative proteins innovation hub for Asia is testimony to Singapore's leading role in creating and developing sustainable and innovative solutions to meet the nutritional needs of the region," said Mr. Ow Kai Onn, Vice President and Head, Chemicals and Materials, Singapore EDB. "Firmenich's presence in Singapore spans nearly 50 years. EDB is proud to support this undertaking, which would enable Firmenich to capture new growth opportunities as well as strengthen Singapore's Flavor and Fragrance specialty chemicals sector."

About Firmenich

