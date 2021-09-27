Firmenich Opens Studio Guangzhou, a Unique Customer Experience Center Tailored to China's Fast-Growing Market

Further expanding Firmenich's footprint in China, Studio Guangzhou supports demand for localized fragrances & health-conscious products

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, today announced the opening of its new customer experience studio in Guangzhou, continuing its expansion in China. The studio is the company's first integrated sensorial centre in South China, allowing the Group to respond with agility to local consumer and customer demands for tailored and health-conscious products in this fast-growing market.

"Bringing the Group's commercial, marketing and creative teams under one roof in Guangzhou, where they can co-create innovative offerings with our customers, gives us a unique position in the all-important Guangdong province after over 30 years of successful China operations," said Paul Andersson, President, Firmenich China. "In line with Firmenich China's Transform 2025 plan that guides our growth strategy, opening a customer-centric facility in Guangzhou reinforces our strong commitment to the country, the economy of Southern China and the fast-growing customer base in the dynamic South."

"Firmenich is working with its customers to shape the future of fragrance and the diet transformation of taste and beyond. We are thrilled to see China poised to become a leading consumer market globally, and this center is a key step to work more closely with our local customers," commented Emmanuel Butstraen, President, Taste & Beyond. "Alongside our data-driven consumer insights tailored to unique local needs, we will be very focused on providing best in class innovation for healthier food, including sugar & salt reduction and plant-based products, with authentic and delicious local solutions."

"The new studio epitomizes Firmenich's 'Positive Perfumery' ethos underscoring our belief that fragrance has an inherent power to improve quality of life in a meaningful way," said Ilaria Resta, President, Perfumery. "China is our strategic market worldwide, and being able to deliver a diverse range of benefits to an even wider base of consumers is an important element of our China expansion strategy."

Studio Guangzhou joins Firmenich's network of world-class manufacturing, innovation and creation centres in the country, offering a new level of support to the needs of customers in Southern China. The facility will focus on immersing customers in emerging trends, technologies and smell and taste experiences, grounded in Firmenich's consumer insights. As a result, customers will be able to co-create tailor-made solutions for the evolving tastes of their consumers, in the form of best-in-class creations and innovations.

At the opening event, guests were invited on a sensory voyage of discovery via the studio's Diffusion Booth, its Ideation Lab and on-site evaluation and creation facilities. The interactive, immersive experience enabled the participants to experience Firmenich's approach to creating highly localized customer journeys, first-hand.

About Firmenich

Firmenich is the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895 and has been family-owned for 125 years. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company operating primarily in the fragrance and taste market, specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors and ingredients. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers superior innovation in formulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies including biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and taste modulation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 4.3 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2021. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com

